Bollywood star Tiger Shroff safe after firing incident reported in Mumbai

Three to four rounds were fired at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car as he was leaving a ground in his vehicle on Sunday, police said.

A large crowd had gathered to see him where several rounds were fired at his car from within the crowd. Tiger Shroff was not hit by any bullets, according to the statement by Mumbai Police.

The firing incident was reported under the jurisdiction of Juhu Police Station.

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Tiger Shroff was confirmed to be safe and did not sustain any gunshot injuries. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, a purported social media post claiming responsibility for the firing incident has surfaced online.

"Those in Mumbai industry who work with Salman Khan and don’t listen to us will meet the same fate," the unverified post stated.

The authenticity of the post and its alleged connection to the firing incident remain unverified.

Earlier in 2024, a case was registered against Anmol Bishnoi in connection with the firing incident outside the house of actor Salman Khan, police said. The police said that Anmol Bishnoi, who is the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, wrote about the firing incident on Facebook and used threatening language.