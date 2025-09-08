  • search in Khaleej Times
TIFF: 'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton has a fanboy moment with AR Rahman

Felton is making his Indian entertainment debut with filmmaker Hansal Mehta's upcoming series 'Gandhi', which had its world premiere at the film showcase

Published: Mon 8 Sept 2025, 3:17 PM

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025 witnessed a moment of unexpected excitement as Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman shared a selfie with actor Tom Felton, popularly known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series.

Felton is making his Indian entertainment debut with filmmaker Hansal Mehta's upcoming series Gandhi, which had its world premiere at TIFF. The series features music composed by Rahman.

During the event, the Oscar-winning musician met Felton and later posted a selfie on his official Instagram handle, calling Felton "a major part" of the Gandhi series. Needless to say, the image quickly went popular.

A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

One fan described the crossover as "an unexpected collab of a pure soul and a pure blood." Another called it the "picture of the century," while a third jokingly requested, "OMG!!! Create a Dramione love ballad!!!"

Felton, who plays Josiah Oldfield, a close friend of young Gandhi during his time in London, earlier spoke to Variety about preparing for the role. Sharing how he relied on his "very wise in history" grandfather, Felton said he did a lot of reading and on-the-spot learning with Mehta.

"Most of my research has been on the spot, literally, live with the director. That's the best thing about working with not only an Indian crew, but someone that knows a lot more about it than Wikipedia," said the Harry Potter star.

The series, produced by Sameer Nair for Applause Entertainment and directed by Mehta, traces Gandhi's years in London as a young law student. It also explores how his friendship with Oldfield, who introduced him to the Vegetarian Society, played a role in shaping Gandhi's writing and thoughts.