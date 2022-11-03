Mohamed Ramadan, Deadmau5, Tiësto, and others to perform in Dubai

The Indian superstar turned 57 today
World renowned DJs and artists are heading to Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena this December to offer a grand slam experience during the World Tennis League in the city from December 19 to 24.
Following tennis battles on court from the likes of Novak Djokovic and Iga Świątek, the arena will transform to set the stage for six music concerts from Tiësto, Wizkid, Deadmau5, Ne-Yo, Mohamed Ramadan and Armin van Buuren.
Pre-sale of the tickets start from November 8, 10am onwards. The events are held in partnership with Dubai Sports Council.
Rajesh Banga, Chairman of The World Tennis League, said, “We’re so excited to reveal the full line-up of top music acts for the inaugural World Tennis League in Dubai. We have assembled an unbelievable set of DJs and performers who will give fans an unforgettable night of entertainment after they’ve watched the world class tennis on court.”
The World Tennis League is an innovative round robin tournament that sees teams of star players face off in nail-biting two-set matches. Joining Djokovic and women’s world No. 1 Świątek are reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and Aussie maverick Nick Kyrgios. The full player roster and team line-ups will be announced on Sunday, November 6.
Checkout the line-up:
Monday, December 19 - Tiësto
Tuesday, December 20 - Wizkid
Wednesday, December 21 - Deadmau5
Thursday, December 22 - Ne-Yo
Friday, December 23 - Mohamed Ramadan
Saturday, December 24 - Armin van Buuren
