Three things to do around UAE on May 2

From amazing burgers to beach days and more, here are some great ways to spend your Tuesday

Published: Mon 1 May 2023

Indulge in signature burgers

After last year’s success story at Expo 2020 Dubai, ADRIFT Burger Bar by Michelin-starred chef David Myers returns to UAE. Serving signature burgers, epic milkshakes and crispy sides, it will establish its first ever permanent address at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi on May 2.

Experience the 'Gents & Jazz' evening

Gentleman can jazz up their Tuesdays by listening to Ciaran Fox perform Sinatra classics while savouring a premium beverage with Sola’s Signature Burger, priced at Dh145. Add-ons are available for Dh245 per person. 8pm-12am, Sola Jazz Lounge at Raffles the Palm. Call 04 2488888.

Enjoy Ladies Day at the beach

It’s always beach weather in the UAE, so what better time than today to round up your BFFs and head to Azure Beach? Enjoy breathtaking views of Ain Dubai while indulging in a line-up of exciting offers. Ladies play Dh200 with a five-beverage voucher. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Rixos Premium JBR. Call 052 7779473.