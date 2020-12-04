Three Bollywood celebs test Covid positive
Actors Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and director Raj Mehta are part of the unit of the upcoming movie, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'
Actors Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor, and director Raj Mehta, have tested Covid-19 positive. The stars as well as the filmmaker are part of the unit of the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which arrived in Chandigarh a few days ago for an outdoor stint.
Shoot has been temporarily halted, as per a report in filmfare.com. The cast and crew had arrived in Chandigarh in the second week of November.
The film's other two lead actors, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, have tested negative for the virus, informed celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his verified Instagram account on Friday afternoon. No other person in the unit is known to have tested Covid positive.
All cast and crew members were tested for the virus, before shoot started in November.
The film also features Maniesh Paul and YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli, who makes her Bollywood debut with the role.
-
Entertainment
Three Bollywood celebs test Covid positive
Actors Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and director Raj Mehta are part of ... READ MORE
-
In The City
I'm not engaged, Pia Wurtzbach clears the air
The former Miss Universe is in Dubai to receive an award READ MORE
-
Newsmakers
Special: Meet the actress who solved 'Delhi Crime'
Shefali Shah shares her euphoria over her crime series’... READ MORE
-
Newsmakers
Showik Chakraborty gets bail in drugs case
Rhea Chakraborty's brother out after 3 months READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews