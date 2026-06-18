Commentary: Why films are central to the UAE's global influence

The author is head of local content at Image Nation Abu Dhabi

Soft power is increasingly understood as the ability of a nation to shape perception and build influence through culture, values and ideas rather than through traditional measures alone. Within this evolving landscape, film and storytelling have become central instruments — and enduring drivers — of cultural storytelling and global engagement.

With the UAE ranking tenth in the 2026 Global Soft Power Index, maintaining its top 10 position for the fourth consecutive year, I would argue our nation’s continued rise in the Index is not accidental: our growing investment in storytelling and creative expression is becoming an important part of the UAE’s cultural reach internationally.

Soft power in 2026: the potential of storytelling

Influence is built on culture, values, credibility, and trust. And trust, at its core, begins with emotion. A powerful story, beautifully told, can move people in ways few other mediums can, it creates connection, shapes perception and leaves a lasting imprint.

Storytelling builds bridges between people by allowing them to see themselves in others, to feel what others feel, and to understand experiences beyond their own. And while storytelling can take many forms, perhaps the most influential, compelling and immersive form is visual.

Film as a vehicle for cultural connection

Film, as a means of storytelling, is an invaluable vehicle for identity preservation reflecting a nation’s values, language, traditions and contemporary realities. It introduces international audiences to real, lived experiences beyond headlines and hearsay.

Film and local narratives are not intended to only entertain: they shape perception, build emotional connection and position nations within the global landscape. Videography has a unique ability to connect directly with people across cultures, languages and lived experiences. It offers a window into a nation’s soul, into its people and into its culture; it is capable of dismantling long-held stereotypes, fostering deep-seated empathy and showcasing a country's identity in a profoundly human way.

Empathy, driven by evocative imagery and scripts, is far more powerful than simple information alone. A single, compelling story can reshape perception more profoundly than statistics ever could. It is the characters, the conflicts, the emotions that audiences remember long after the screen fades to black. And it is this emotional connection that endures, travels and resonates across borders and generations.

The UAE: cultural maturity

In the UAE, we are entering a phase where our stories are increasingly reaching international audiences. Local filmmakers are appearing in global festivals and regional stories are being told with global production standards. Our creative ecosystem is growing; investment in writers, directors, and producers is expanding and cultural production is becoming a long-term strategic pillar.

And I, for one, am proud to be a part of this evolution. Our storytelling is a deliberate strategy: each film, television series and documentary we produce is an investment in the UAE’s cultural capital. And this goes beyond individual projects. Our work is creating a self-sustaining creative ecosystem; a cycle of talent and creativity that not only diversifies our economy but also supports our storytellers in sharing authentic local perspectives with audiences around the world, ensuring the next generation of Emirati creatives has the tools to tell their stories.

The breadth of this strategy is key. Productions like the landmark reality series Million Dollar Listing UAE showcase our nation’s modern dynamism, entrepreneurial spirit and status as a global business hub enabling prosperity and opportunity. Simultaneously, our internationally co-produced films, like Watcher, regularly win awards at prestigious international festivals from Sundance to Venice, reinforcing the UAE’s growing presence within the global creative industry.

Meanwhile, global lifestyle programming further amplifies the UAE’s cultural capital. Apple Original Films’ F1 The Movie, which was filmed in Abu Dhabi, positions the UAE within a global cinematic production context at the highest scale of filmmaking. Similarly, Netflix’s Somebody Feed Phil, featuring the UAE’s culinary scene, reflects the country’s growing visibility as a destination for culture, hospitality and contemporary lifestyle storytelling.

In parallel, locally rooted productions, such as HOBA, demonstrate the UAE’s evolution not only as a filming location but as a content originator and exporter of genre-driven storytelling. Together with major international studio productions, including Hokum, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and Dune, which were filmed across the UAE’s deserts and cityscapes, these projects bring the UAE’s landscapes and creative capabilities to audiences through globally recognised productions.

Strategic perspective: looking to the future

In the coming months and years, we must capitalise on this vibrant momentum. We must continue to harness the potential we are seeing now and ensure sustained investment in storytelling. Authenticity must remain central, nurturing regional talent must continue to be a strategic imperative. And the result? The UAE’s cultural reach and creative impact will continue to grow alongside its storytellers.

A nation’s cultural presence today is reflected through its creativity, culture and the diverse human stories it shares with the world. Our voice is known. But we must remember that the strength of our voice is not necessarily in how loud we speak; rather, it lies in how deeply our conversation resonates across the globe. Through thoughtful, intuitive visual storytelling, we can ensure our voice remains strong and compelling, and the UAE’s cultural connection with global audiences continues to deepen.