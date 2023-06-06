This veteran Pakistani actor charged Rs1 for playing Shah Rukh Khan's father and the Internet is divided over it

Some lauded his humility, while some are not quite happy about it

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Om Shanti Om

Tue 6 Jun 2023

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om holds a special place in everyone’s hearts. The 2007 multi-starrer, directed by Farah Khan, also marked the debut of Deepika Padukone. Their chemistry was much-loved by fans and critics alike. Now, an interesting piece of detail related to the movie has surfaced online. It is about Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh. He played the role of Shah Rukh Khan's father in the film. Javed Sheikh, in an interview with Gloss Etc, opened up about his role in the film and the fee he decided to charge.

Javed Sheikh played SRK's father in Om Shanti Om

Calling it an honour to play Shah Rukh Khan’s dad on screen, the actor said, “The thing is that firstly it’s a matter of honour for me that I am playing Shah Rukh’s father in his biggest film ever. India has so many actors. You choose anyone and they will be ready to take on this role. But Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan choosing me is a thing of honour for me.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V8B1_hgbcRY

About the remuneration for Om Shanti Om, Javed Sheikh revealed that he decided to take no money for his role.“When the team’s manager came to me and asked about the charges, I said to him, ‘I won’t take money as it is an honour for me to play Shah Rukh’s father, also, because of Farah [Khan] and Shah Rukh, I would not charge a single rupee’, when they insisted, I charged one rupee, although, they gave me a very handsome amount,” the 68-year-old actor was quoted as saying.

People, on social media, have given a shoutout to Javed Sheikh. A fan said that he is the “most humble and modest”. In the middle of this, some were not happy with the actor’s revelation.

Javed Sheikh has also been part of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Namaste London.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for Atlee’s Jawan. The film will release in September. The actor also has Dunki in the pipeline.

