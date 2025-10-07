'This film has changed my life': Dwayne Johnson reflects on 'The Smashing Machine'

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is standing tall after taking one of the boldest creative swings of his career. His latest film, The Smashing Machine, currently playing in UAE cinemas, sees the global superstar shedding his action-hero persona for something far more raw and human — and despite underwhelming box office numbers, he’s calling the experience life-changing.

The A24 drama, written and directed by Benny Safdie, follows the tumultuous life of UFC Hall of Famer Mark Kerr, charting his rise as a dominant force in mixed martial arts and his struggles with opioid addiction. The film opened to $6 million in its first weekend — the lowest opening of Johnson’s career — yet it’s already being praised for its emotional depth and transformative performances.

Taking to Instagram, Johnson expressed gratitude for the audiences who have supported the film and for the creative risks that came with it.

“From deep in my grateful bones, thank you to everyone who has watched The Smashing Machine,” he wrote. “In our storytelling world, you can’t control box office results — but what I realised you can control is your performance, and your commitment to completely disappear and go elsewhere. And I will always run to that opportunity.”

He added, “It was my honour to transform in this role for my director Benny Safdie. Thank you brother, for believing in me. Truth is this film has changed my life.”

The project also reunites him with Emily Blunt, who plays Kerr’s then-girlfriend, following their earlier collaboration in Jungle Cruise.

The Smashing Machine premiered to a rousing reception at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year, where both Johnson and Blunt earned early Oscar buzz for their performances. Critics have praised Safdie’s unflinching direction and Johnson’s complete physical and emotional transformation, which is a departure from his larger-than-life screen image.