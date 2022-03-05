This cricket web series from Pakistan aims to tell a ‘different’ story

Danyal Zafar, Shahveer Jafry, Khaqaan Shahnawaz and Zarrar Khan star as cricketers in upcoming web series produced by Mahira Khan

By Mahwash Ajaz Published: Sat 5 Mar 2022

The trailer was fierce. Ambitious, youthful and intense, the chemistry between the young boys of the upcoming webseries Barwaan Khiladi promises to deliver a slice of life, coming of age story to the audiences. Directed by Adnan Sarwar (Motorcycle Girl, Shah) and produced by Mahira Khan (Aik Hai Nigar) and Nina Kashif, the web series is the debut for musical artist Danyal Zafar. Or is it? The pandemic delayed the release of Barwaan Khiladi and Danyal Zafar had already made his television debut. Veteran digital influencer, Shahveer Jafry had also appeared in a music video and is no stranger to creating content for OTT platforms.

The interview with the cast was conducted a few hours before the web series made its way to Tapmad, the platform where it is released, so naturally the first question was about nerves. Danyal Zafar compared his nerves to how he felt before performing onstage. Being a regular musical performing artist, “It’s like when you’re backstage and you’re about to step up. That’s how I’m feeling.”

“It’s a different kind of a project,” weighed in Shahveer Jafry, “out of the lot that you usually see coming through from Pakistani platforms. We’re very excited to see how people receive it and we’re probably as nervous as the producers right now. We’re hoping for the best.”

Danyal stars as ‘Akbar’ a young boy from the slums of Lahore who gets selected to be the ‘12th man’ (translation of the title) when a rich young man (Shahveer) refuses to play. The show also stars Kinza Hashmi, Sarmad Khoosat and Saba Faisal.

Shaveer Jafry and Khaqaan Shahnawaz spoke about how different it was to work on Barwaan Khiladi as compared to producing their own content for digital media. “If Shahveer and I put something up we can always take it down,” Khaqaan said. “We can always change the method next time around. Also we take around seven days (that’s the maximum amount of time you’d use for a video for Instagram or YouTube) to shoot stuff for our platforms. But for this, we shot for forty days, then it went through an editing and sound score process, a lot of work went into this project.”

“Because of how long it’s been cooking for, we’re sure of what we’ve done,” said Zarrar Khan. “We’re really excited.”

Are there any future acting projects for Danyal Zafar lined up? “I express myself a lot through my music so the next project I want to take up as an actor, I really hope it gives me that much of a margin to express.”

Shahveer wants to be an actor and it is hundred percent on the cards for her. “I want to do something which is out of the norms. I’m not saying that what you see on the television is not good but my choice would be something that would be different and challenging and something that I truly enjoy.”