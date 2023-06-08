This Bollywood star was the background dancer in a song featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan before he made it big

Taal's Kahin Aag Lage remains one of the most foot-tapping numbers

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been one of the best dancers in Bollywood. Something evident from her breathtaking performances in songs like Nimbooda, Dola Re and, of course, Taal's Kahin Aag Lage. Interestingly, one of the background dancers in Taal's hit song was an actor who would go on to become a star in his own right.

In a recent interview, Shahid Kapoor has recalled the moment he played the background dancer in the song featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Speaking to Radio Nasha, the actor said he even met with an accident while going for the shoot of the song.

"No one knows this, but that day I met with an accident. I used to ride my motorcycle and I fell off it. So, I remember I reached the set very flustered because I had fallen off and I was like, what just happened with me? And that was the day this happened with me. I’ll always remember it as the worst and the best day of my life at that time," the actor said

Taal, however, isn't the first film where Shahid Kapoor was a background dancer. He was also part of Yash Chopra's Dil To Pagal Hai, and remembers being a nervous wreck every time an opportunity came to put his best foot forward. "I was a nervous wreck, just hoping I don’t mess things up," he recalled.