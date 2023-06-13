This Bollywood actress left the film industry to become a Buddhist monk

The decorated actor was granted an outstanding achievement award from the Chief Minister of Punjab in 2006
Barkha Madan took part in the Miss India beauty pageant in 1994, where Sushmita Sen was crowned the winner and Aishwarya Rai became the first runner-up. Barkha achieved the title of Miss Tourism India and secured the position of the third runner-up in the Miss Tourism International competition held in Malaysia.
In 1996, Barkha made her entry into Bollywood with the action film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, which featured Akshay Kumar, Rekha, and Raveena Tandon in prominent roles. Her sincere performance in the fourth installment of the Khiladi series received positive feedback from both the industry and the audience.
Throughout her career, Barkha remained discerning in her choice of roles. She surprised critics and viewers with her portrayal of the character Manjeet Khosla, a ghost, in Ram Gopal Varma's supernatural horror film Bhoot. Released in 2003, the film starred Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar, Nana Patekar, Rekha, Fardeen Khan, and Tanuja.
Apart from her acting career, Barkha also ventured into film production, with movies such as Soch Lo and Surkhaab. Additionally, she is a devoted follower of the Dalai Lama and decided to embrace Buddhism in 2012. Taking on the role of a monk, she changed her name to Ven. Gyalten Samten. Barkha frequently shares pictures from her spiritual journey on her Instagram account.
In the photo, Barkha is seen alongside Shilpa Shukla, who received the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics) in 2012 for her performance in the neo-noir erotic thriller BA Pass. Shilpa is best known for her portrayal of Bindia Naik in the 2007 sports drama Chak De! India, which starred Shah Rukh Khan.
