This Barbie-branded flip phone is the digital detox you need

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 2:36 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 2:53 PM

In a world dominated by smartphones and constant connectivity, HMD Global has introduced a refreshing throwback with its new Barbie-branded flip phone. Announced earlier this year at Mobile World Congress, the HMD Barbie Phone is officially set to go on sale in October for USD129 (Dh473.82 approximately).

The Barbie Phone is a classic feature phone designed with simplicity in mind. It doesn't support apps, focusing instead on the basics: calls and texts. HMD is marketing it as the perfect device for those looking to take a break from the distractions of modern smartphones, encouraging users to "take a vacation from your smartphone."

The description on the website read: "Nothing beats spending real time together. That’s what the HMD Barbie Phone is all about! No distracting apps here. It’s time to disconnect to reconnect. This flip phone is chic, sleek and pink – and that’s just on the outside. Open it up and everything on the screen feels like it’s straight out of The Barbie DreamHouse – with a few hidden surprises for you to find."

Given its minimalistic design, the phone’s 2.8-inch inner screen might not be suited for anything beyond basic tasks, but that’s part of its charm. Despite its basic functionality, the HMD Barbie Phone is packed with personality. The phone comes with several Barbie-themed accessories, including extra battery covers, a beaded wrist strap, and stick-on gems, allowing users to fully embrace their inner Barbie. Even the classic Snake game has been given a Barbie makeover, adding to the phone's fun, retro vibe.

On the website, it said: "This may be the HMD Barbie Phone, but this is about your style, too! It comes with Barbie covers, each with a different design. Switch them up as often as you like, then make them your own with the included stickers and crystals. It even has a beaded lanyard with iconic Barbie charms for added style. We all have a unique sparkle to show the world. Make it your own!"