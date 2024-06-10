Thirty Seconds to Mars is bringing the music to Dubai

Actress debuts international single, calls it ‘a piece of her heart’
Amercian rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars is all set for a Dubai gig.
Formed by brothers Jared and Shannon Leto, the band will take over the Coca-Cola Arena on December 12.
Fans can expect hits such as Stuck, Life Is Beautiful and Midnight Prayer from their latest album.
In 2023, the band released its sixth studio album, It’s the End of the World But It’s a Beautiful Day.
Tickets for the show start from Dh295 and are available Live Nation Middle East and Coca-Cola Arena.
