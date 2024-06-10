E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Thirty Seconds to Mars is bringing the music to Dubai

They will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena in December

By CT Desk

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
US singer Jared Leto of band Thirty Seconds to Mars. (Photo by AFP)
US singer Jared Leto of band Thirty Seconds to Mars. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 2:46 PM

Last updated: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 2:47 PM

Amercian rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars is all set for a Dubai gig.

Formed by brothers Jared and Shannon Leto, the band will take over the Coca-Cola Arena on December 12.


Fans can expect hits such as Stuck, Life Is Beautiful and Midnight Prayer from their latest album.

In 2023, the band released its sixth studio album, It’s the End of the World But It’s a Beautiful Day.


Tickets for the show start from Dh295 and are available Live Nation Middle East and Coca-Cola Arena.

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment