Third Eye Theatre brings double drama to Dubai with 'Indur Kol' and 'Nana Ronger Din'

From Agatha Christie’s iconic murder mystery to a Chekhov-inspired one-act, enjoy two powerful plays on September 6–7 at The Junction

Published: Thu 28 Aug 2025, 6:45 PM

The curtain is set to rise once again as Third Eye Theatre returns with an exciting new production, bringing a double dose of drama to the stage this September. Theatre enthusiasts are in for a treat with Indur Kol, an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s world-famous play The Mousetrap. Christie’s suspenseful murder mystery has gripped audiences worldwide, and now gets a fresh reimagining by the talented Bengali theatre community in the UAE. Expect twists, tension, and edge-of-your-seat storytelling as the mystery unfolds.

As an added delight, acclaimed theatre artist Shubho Banerjee presents Nana Ronger Din, a one-act play inspired by Anton Chekhov’s short story The Swan Song.

Together, the two plays offer audiences a rich blend of suspense and introspection, showcasing the versatility and creativity of the community on stage.

Performances will be held on September 6 and 7 at The Junction in Dubai, with tickets priced at Dh85 and Dh100, available now on Platinumlist.