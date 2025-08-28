Third Eye Theatre brings double drama to Dubai with 'Indur Kol' and 'Nana Ronger Din'

The curtain is set to rise once again as Third Eye Theatre returns with an exciting new production, bringing a double dose of drama to the stage this September. Theatre enthusiasts are in for a treat with Indur Kol, an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s world-famous play The Mousetrap. Christie’s suspenseful murder mystery has gripped audiences worldwide, and now gets a fresh reimagining by the talented Bengali theatre community in the UAE. Expect twists, tension, and edge-of-your-seat storytelling as the mystery unfolds.

As an added delight, acclaimed theatre artist Shubho Banerjee presents Nana Ronger Din, a one-act play inspired by Anton Chekhov’s short story The Swan Song.

Together, the two plays offer audiences a rich blend of suspense and introspection, showcasing the versatility and creativity of the community on stage.

Performances will be held on September 6 and 7 at The Junction in Dubai, with tickets priced at Dh85 and Dh100, available now on Platinumlist.