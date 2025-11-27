Things to do this weekend in UAE: New menus, pop-ups, workshops and wellness experiences

If you’re looking to make the most of the weekend, the UAE has plenty in store — from new restaurant launches and innovative menus to immersive pop-ups, art-led gatherings, and wellness experiences that go beyond the usual. Whether you’re craving a fresh dining spot, hoping to unleash your creativity, or wanting to try something new for your mind and body, this week’s roundup brings together the most exciting things happening across Dubai and beyond. Here’s where to go, what to eat, and what not to miss.

Free self defence classes

GymNation is introducing a unique Self-Defence Retreat this winter, offering a fresh take on wellness by combining fitness, mindfulness, and practical street-smart skills. Although Dubai is known for its safety, rising global conversations around personal security inspired the initiative, reframing self-defence as a confidence-building experience rather than a response to danger. Led by UAE expert Jason Woodham, the retreat empowers participants to feel stronger and more aware through hands-on sessions. Free and open to both residents and travellers, the programme runs every Saturday at 8am until December 20 at GymNation Al Quoz.

Try a new Greek restaurant

Son of a Fish, now open at Dubai Harbour’s new Harbour House district, introduces a fresh, modern take on Greek dining inspired by the Athenian Riviera. Created by AlphaMind, the concept blends laid-back Mediterranean lunches with lively after-dark energy, serving authentic Greek dishes with a contemporary twist, from fresh seafood to shareable mezze and signature beverages. The breezy, Aegean-inspired interiors feature floor-to-ceiling windows and a marina-facing terrace that shifts effortlessly from relaxed afternoons to music-driven evenings fuelled by Modern Aegean Electronica and live DJ sets. Positioned beside Bar du Port, it is the first homegrown restaurant in this new seafront hub, now open daily for lunch and dinner.

Indulge in a new wellness experience

Talise Spa at Jumeirah Beach Hotel has introduced its new wellness menu featuring Ground and Swissline ingredients, with the 90-minute Swiss Lifting Facial standing out as a results-driven highlight. Priced from Dh1,350, the treatment targets elasticity loss, wrinkles, sunspots, dehydration, and dullness using Swissline’s Cell Shock formulas enriched with Growth Factors and Peptides. Combining an active lifting massage with high-performance serums, it works across the face, neck, and décolleté to tone muscles, enhance moisture retention, and strengthen the skin’s structure, particularly beneficial for clients experiencing muscle weakness from long-term botulinum use. The new menu is built around three wellness pillars: Performance, offering advanced, results-oriented therapies; Empower, focusing on natural formulations and restorative techniques; and Intention, centred on mindful rest and personalised relaxation.

A fresh Indian feast

Bombay Borough in DIFC unveils a vibrant new menu that reimagines Indian cuisine through a contemporary, globally inspired lens. The culinary journey begins with playful small plates like Froyo Papdi Chaat and Gondhoraj Chicken Puchka, followed by flavour-packed grills such as Recheado Prawns and Nihari Lamb Chops. Big plates showcase refined regional classics, from Truffle Methi Malai to coastal dishes like Crab Gassi and Clay-Baked Seabass, and desserts revisit nostalgic Indian flavours with modern flair.

Coffee and paint

Unwind from the rush of everyday life at the Coffee & Paint Evening on November 29, where guests can enjoy a relaxed, creative atmosphere filled with art, good food, and great company. Hosted at Uptown Social Café in JLT, the event welcomes all skill levels, with a guided artist from Little Strokes Academy helping participants create their own take-home masterpiece. It’s an easygoing, community-focused evening designed for anyone looking to try something new or simply enjoy a cosy night out. The session runs from 5pm to 8pm, with limited spots available; interested guests can DM the venue on Instagram for bookings and further details.

Fashion, culture, and coffee pop-up

This November, tensplace brings fashion, culture, and community under one roof as it transforms Knot Bakehouse in Jumeirah into a fully branded immersive experience to celebrate the launch of Collection 2. For five days, visitors can explore new tones, along with updated vests and printed tees crafted from premium organic cotton. The takeover features live t-shirt printing by The Workshop DXB, daily DJ sets, complimentary coffee with every purchase, and a limited-edition pistachio kunafa chocolate created in collaboration with Knot Bakehouse. Running until November 30, 7am to 11pm.