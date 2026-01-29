Things to do this weekend in Dubai: Free pasta, brunches, and sky-high tea

Looking for plans this weekend? From free carb-loading treats for marathon runners and a no-rules frat party to sky-high afternoon tea, a new longevity-focused spa experience, and a lively Italian brunch, Dubai’s weekend lineup has something for every mood. Whether you’re chasing energy, indulgence, or pure relaxation, here are the top things to do in the city this weekend:

Free Adizero pasta for marathon weekend

As Dubai gears up for marathon weekend, adidas teams up with Italian pastificio Sagra to launch Adizero Pasta, a limited-edition ravioli inspired by the Adizero EVO SL and the universal carb-loading ritual runners swear by. Available for one day only on January 31 at the Adizero House of Fast at Kite Beach, registered marathon runners can collect complimentary pasta by presenting their bib or runner ID, turning pre-race fuelling into a shared community moment. The experience extends beyond Kite Beach through an exclusive Careem partnership, making Adizero Pasta available across Dubai for a limited time and inviting runners and residents alike to take part in a city-wide celebration of race-week preparation.

Attend a frat party

Lucky Voice at Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai is hosting a high-energy Frat Party on Friday, January 30, kicking off at 7pm with a throwback night inspired by late-night dorm chaos and rule-free partying. Expect unlimited food and beverages packages, interactive brew games, themed props, and surprise stations, alongside LV Cheerleaders, DJ Jean Pearl spinning party anthems, and a dose of Blackout Mayhem for those going all in. Designed for anyone looking to relive their glory days or embrace the madness, the night promises loud music, messy fun, and guaranteed memories, with packages starting from Dh99 for ladies and Dh250 for unlimited food and beverages.

Afternoon Tea at the top of the world

Guests can enjoy one of the world’s most iconic afternoon tea experiences at At.mosphere Lounge & Bar, perched 122 floors above Dubai in the Burj Khalifa, where sweeping skyline views set the tone for an elegant escape. Served daily from 12pm to 4pm, the experience features delicate mini sandwiches, freshly baked scones with clotted cream and jams, artful pastries, select main dishes, and a curated range of hot and refreshing beverages. Diners can choose between La Gourmandise from Dh450 per person, the Sparkling High Tea from Dh550, or the Luxurious High Tea at Dh850.

A new longevity wellness experience

The Spa at Address Hotels + Resorts and Palace Hotels has launched the Longevity Experience. This holistic wellness journey blends advanced diagnostics, science-led therapies, and time-honoured healing rituals in a setting of refined luxury. Designed to go beyond a traditional spa visit, the experience begins with personalised, non-invasive longevity diagnostics that shape bespoke treatments focused on cellular renewal, stress relief, sleep recovery, and metabolic balance. Guests can explore a wide range of advanced therapies, including body composition diagnostics, thermal dry floating, vacuum therapy, mental fitness sessions, Himalayan salt stone massage, HydraFacial treatments, plasma light facial therapy, and endospheres body therapy, all delivered through a 360-degree approach to rejuvenation that aims to restore balance, vitality, and long-lasting wellbeing.

Sunday Italian brunch

Signor Sassi elevates Sundays with a bold new edition of its Evviva Brunch as the Red Passion, Campari Edition launches on February 1, running from 1pm to 4pm at The St. Regis Gardens. Set as a special monthly series, the brunch celebrates la dolce vita through refined Italian flavours curated by Executive Chef Luca Rossi, live entertainment from a saxophonist and DJ, and a vibrant Campari-led beverage programme. The menu journeys through regional Italian classics, from burrata with datterino tomatoes and octopus salad to hearty cannelloni, timballo alla Bolognese, and slow-roasted lamb shank, followed by indulgent desserts. Packages start at Dh495 per person.