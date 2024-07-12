UAE: A new mobile smash room lets you break things on the go to 'de-stress'

Published: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 12:27 PM

Sometimes, when all else fails—when the Netflix show, or your favourite playlist, or your 3am phone-a-friend, or even a heart-to-heart with a family member doesn't offer respite—you need something more.

In such moments of helplessness, what you really need is an outlet. A catharsis from the emotional upheaval you may be facing. For this reason, the homegrown concept of The Smash Room has become the ultimate hotspot for UAE residents seeking to relieve stress and unwind.

Co-founded by Ibrahim Abudyak and Hiba Balfaqih, The Smash Room offers a unique and safe space for people to express themselves and release pent-up emotions through smashing and breaking things to bits and pieces.

Ibrahim Abudyak, co-founder, The Smash Room

Without any guilt or concern about wasting items bought with hard-earned money or the need for damage control, customers can freely choose from a wide range of objects to smash, including TVs, glass items, washing machines, and more.

The inspiration behind starting The Smash Room, however, originated from challenging personal experiences faced by the co-founders, explains Abudyak. "Hiba was coping with the loss of her grandmother, while I was navigating unemployment and going through a divorce," he recounts.

"Traditional coping methods weren't effective for us, so one day, Hiba took some old junk into the backyard and smashed it to pieces, which brought her immense relief. That's when the idea struck. She joined forces with me to bring this unique concept to life."

Following the tremendous success of their initial venture, the duo has now introduced another pioneering concept. The region's first of its kind, The Smash Mobile caters perfectly to thrill-seekers on the go.

This mobile smash room delivers the therapeutic release of smashing items directly to guests at any location. Providing a unique approach to stress relief and entertainment, the stress-buster truck promises a fresh and engaging experience.

Available for bookings across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Al Ain, and Fujairah, the inspiration to create a mobile smash room in a truck stemmed from the desire to make the unique stress-relief experience more accessible and convenient for a broader audience.

The Smash Mobile

"The mobile smash room differs from the traditional, stationary Smash Room in several ways. The setup is highly customisable, tailored to meet specific event themes or customer preferences," explains Abudyak.

He emphasises that ensuring the safety and well-being of customers remains a key priority, with the mobile version upholding all safety measures implemented at The Smash Room to ensure a risk-free smashing experience for everyone.

"Each participant will be provided with sturdy helmets, heavy-duty gloves, and full-body protective suits to protect against potential injuries from flying debris," he adds, highlighting that he has personally seen the emotional and psychological benefits experienced by the customers.