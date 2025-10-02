UAE: 7 unmissable things you must try out this weekend

From desert spectacles to soulful dining and glam nights out, this weekend is packed with experiences that go beyond the ordinary. Here’s our pick of where to be and what to do across the city.

Mussels Month

CQ French Brasserie is celebrating mussels in all their French glory with its first-ever Moules Festival, running until October 14. Expect bubbling pots of mussels in classic Marinière, Roquefort, or Provençale sauces, alongside the debut of Moules Gratinées. With à la carte portions starting at Dh81 and Moules Frites Tuesdays offering unlimited refills, it’s a true brasserie-style feast worth sharing over clinking glasses and warm conversation.

Astor’s brunch

Step into the grandeur of the Gilded Age with Astor’s Brunch at The Terrace on the Corniche, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi. Every Saturday from 12:30 p, to 4 pm, indulge in a lavish spread spanning live tandoori grills, wood-fired BBQ, artisanal cheeses, dim sum, and fresh seafood, paired with bespoke beverages. With live jazz, a Zodiac Trolley, and kids’ activities, this new weekly ritual brings elegance, flavour, and family-friendly fun.

Gatsby Glam

Gatsby Dubai is back with a bang as it kicks off the new season with its glamorous Season Opening Party on Friday, October 3. Set against the chic backdrop of Palm Jumeirah Mall’s West Rooftop, the night promises international beats from DJ Andor Gabriel, dazzling live acts, and Gatsby’s signature retro-meets-modern flair.

Shubh takeover

Punjabi-Canadian rapper Shubh is set to make his UAE debut at Coca-Cola Arena on October 5. Known for viral hits like Still Rollin and Cheques, the rising star promises fans a high-energy night packed with his chart-topping tracks and signature raw authenticity. This marks his first-ever performance in the Middle East, and thousands are expected to gather for what’s shaping up to be one of Dubai’s most anticipated concerts of the season.

Ritviz live

SOBO marks three years with a festival takeover at Iris Dubai, Meydan, on Saturday, October 5 from 2pm. Headliner Ritviz — of Udd Gaye and Liggi —joins resident DJs Nitesh, Gautam and Harry for an afternoon of high-energy sets, live performances and pop-up activations. Expect a community-first vibe and citywide South Asian soundtrack. Tickets from Dh150; tables from Dh1,500 via sobodxb.com.

Desert spectacle

Step into a reimagined desert evening with Noble Life’s Desert Show, running daily from October 4–12 at Noble Camp. Begin with a thrilling adventure (think dune bashing, quad biking, sandboarding, camel rides, or falconry), before settling under the stars for an elevated dining experience paired with a theatrical performance. Guests can choose the full safari plus show (3pm–9pm) or dinner show only (6pm–9pm). Chauffeur service is included, ensuring a seamless journey into the desert.

Mann Marzi launch

Raffles Dubai now hosts Mann Marzi, a first-of-its-kind culinary and sensory theatre inspired by the Silk Route. Translating to “what the heart desires", the experience blends storytelling, heritage recipes, and theatrical flair across every course.

Co-founded by Anju Gautam and Chef Nimish Bhatia, Mann Marzi is rooted in flavours from Sindh to Samarkand, featuring dishes crafted as dialogues between past, present, and future. So, be sure to give this a try this weekend!