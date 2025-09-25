Top things to do in UAE this weekend: Wellness, workshops and more

Wellness weekend

Kickstart your weekend with Active Morning at Veo Meadows Town Centre, a special pre-event experience in partnership with Dubai Active. On Saturday, September 27 (9–11am), enjoy Aqua Fit, Spin, Yoga, Padel and Tennis sessions, plus healthy bites, giveaways, and exclusive perks including 15 per cent off Veo memberships and Meals on Me plans. Guests also receive a complimentary day pass to explore Veo Meadows.

Ego metamorphosis

Join Dr Awatif Sharaf for an inspiring talk at Raja Yoga Centre, Dubai, on Saturday, September 27, from 7:30 to 8:30pm. Drawing on decades of medical and meditation experience, Dr Sharaf explores how self-awareness and meditation can help us shed the mask of ego and awaken our true potential. Free entry. Venue: Shop 2, Nasir Ahamed Lootah Bldg, near Burjuman Metro Station. More details at rajayogacenter.org.

Trampoline treats

LocoBear is launching Loco Freestyle Academy with a special trampoline class on Tuesday, September 30, at 6pm in Al Quoz 2. Open to anyone over seven, this high-energy programme includes cardio, balance, and strength training in a fun, structured setting. Led by professional trainers, sessions promise a safe, dynamic workout that builds confidence and fitness. Limited spots available (Dh25 fully redeemable).

Make your own sushi

Dip Dash brings a hands-on Sushi Making Workshop to Social Distrikt, Dubai Mall Fountain Views, on Saturday, September 27. Open to all ages, the interactive class guides participants through crafting two vegetarian or vegan sushi rolls with fresh veggies, bold fillings, and perfectly seasoned rice. Price: Dh189.

Spa for kids & teens

Palazzo Versace Dubai introduces bespoke wellness treatments for children and teens at The SPA, offering a luxurious first step into mindful self-care. Tailored for ages 6 to 17, the new rituals include The Calm Down full-body massage, The Quiet Mind scalp treatment, and The Tech Relief for screen-related tension. Parental consent required. For bookings, contact: spa@palazzoversace.ae

Standout style

DIVAlicious Dubai POP UP returns on September 28 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel with a curated shopping soirée like no other. Featuring 33+ designers, the one-day event blends couture, luxe pret, fusion, western wear, fine jewels, festive gifting, and gourmet treats under one roof. From Chamee & Palak’s Dubai debut to exclusive collections by Vikram Phadnis, SVA, and Kalki, expect standout style in an intimate, chic setting. Free entry and valet parking.

Rock 'n' roll

Get ready to rock ’n’ roll! Grease The Musical is coming to Dubai Opera from October 24 to November 2 for a strictly limited run. The West End sensation reimagines Sandy and Danny’s timeless love story with dazzling flair, iconic hits like Summer Nights and Greased Lightnin’, and all the jukebox energy of Rydell High. With just 10 shows only, this is your chance to sing, dance, and relive the magic. Tickets at dubaiopera.com.