Orthodox Christmas in UAE 2025: Where to celebrate

Arrogante

This year, Orthodox Christmas falls on Tuesday (January 7). Haven’t figured out your plans with the fam yet? Don’t worry, here’s a round-up of spots doing specials. It’s still festive season.

Arrogante

Give your Orthodox Christmas an Italian twist when you dine at Arrogante. The restaurant’s three-course festive menu highlights include Norwegian King Salmon carpaccio, veal cotoletta gratinated with pomodoro and mozzarella fior di latte, and indulgent desserts like semifreddo al caffé. Ciao.

Dh175 (kids under 12); Dh350 (adult). Jan 7, 7pm onwards. Arrogante, Opera District, Downtown Dubai. Call 045703653.

Salvaje

Salvaje

For an elegant evening, get the family together at Salvaje Dubai. The five-course dining experience, crafted by chef Michel De Barros, features dishes such as like soft shell crab with tobanjan sauce, premium Australian wagyu inside skirt steak, and desserts such as coconut tres leches.

Dh225 (up to 12 years); Dh450 (adult). Jan 7, 7pm onwards. Opera District - Address Residences, Downtown Dubai. Call 045703653.

Kaspia Dubai

Kaspia Dubai

French dining meets Russian inspiration at Kaspia Dubai where you can tuck into a feast with Kaspia’s Potato, topped with luxurious caviar, to the indulgent beef stroganoff and a selection of delicately smoked fish.

à la carte menu. Jan 7. DIFC, Gate Village Building 2. 04 243 5633.

Aelia

Celebrating the occasion with the whole fam? Check out Aelia, which will be plating up carabineros crudo with passion fruit dressing as a starter, spinach and ricotta cannelloni as a highlight of the mains and pryaniki as dessert.

Dh149 (kid); Dh349 (adult). Jan 7. One&Only One Za'abeel. 04 6661617.

Terra Mare Restaurant

Unwind and introduce the kiddos to Santa when you stopover for the Orthodox Christmas Day brunch at Terra Mare Restaurant. There’s an array of traditional and festive dishes on the menu, a DJ and a violinist on the restaurant terrace, if you are in a musical mood. And Big Red will be visiting to give out presents to little guests. From Dh240 (soft beverages). Dh150 (kids aged 6-12). Jan 7, 12.30pm to 4pm, Al Marina - Abu Dhabi. 971 (2) 498 0000. Ossiano For a special Christmas treat, sample Chef Grégoire Berger’s menu at this Michelin star restaurant. The Ossiano Orthodox Christmas dinner will take guests on a sensorial journey with its 11-wave menu, paired with a carefully curated beverage selection. There’s also caviar on this occasion. Dh1,250 per person (excluding beverages). Caviar starts from Dh550. Until Mon 8, 6pm-1am. Atlantis, The Palm. 04 426 0770. ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor ends 2024 with fun selfies and family Why Jasprit Bumrah reminds you of Indian soap opera 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin'