Mother’s Day 2026 in UAE: Best brunches, staycations and dining offers to check out

Mother’s Day plans don’t always have to come in the form of flowers and last-minute gift boxes. Across the UAE this year, restaurants and hotels are offering an array of experiences, from long lunches that stretch into the afternoon, leisurely breakfasts with skyline views, theatrical brunches and good ol coffee catch-ups designed around actual quality time.

So, whether your Mum would prefer a glamorous Cantonese brunch, pastries by the pool or tacos by the Marina, these Mother’s Day offers across Dubai and Abu Dhabi are worth checking out:

Oak Room, Abu Dhabi

There’s something about a proper Sunday roast that already spells comfort, and this Mother’s Day, Oak Room has come up with an afternoon designed for slow conversations and family time. On May 10, the restaurant is hosting a special Mother’s Day Sunday Roast, where British dining traditions meet the warm ambience of the venue.

Guests can expect starters like roasted beetroot salad and prawn cocktail, followed by hearty mains including lamb pie and Lion’s Mane steak with all the classic trimmings. Packages start from Dh325 including soft beverages.

Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel, Dubai

If your idea of a Mother’s Day celebration involves slowing down rather than planning an elaborate outing, Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel is offering a relaxed daycation experience from May 8 to 10. Designed as a small escape from routine, the package combines elegant high tea, optional pool access and dining under one roof.

Mothers can unwind with an afternoon of pastries and tea or turn it into a weekend plan with the hotel’s Saturday brunch. High tea experiences start from Dh105, while the pool-access package is fully redeemable on food and beverages during the offer period.

China Tang, Dubai

For those treating Mother’s Day as an excuse to dress up a little and turn lunch into an occasion, China Tang Dubai is offering a brunch experience that offers exactly that.

Inspired by the lavish dinner parties once hosted by Sir David Tang, the Grand Tier Brunch unfolds through a five-course sharing menu layered with tableside theatrics, curated music and unlimited dim sum as part of its yum cha-inspired second course. Packages start from Dh398 including soft drinks and mocktails.

Publiq European Bistro, Dubai

For families planning a laid-back lunch rather than an over-the-top celebration, Publiq European Bistro is keeping it simple in the best way possible. On the occasion of International Mother’s Day, the European-style bistro is inviting families to gather over long lunches, with complimentary dining for mothers when visiting in groups of more than three guests.

Running from noon to 6pm, the offer turns a regular family meal into a small token of appreciation, all within the relaxed, neighbourhood-style atmosphere the venue is known for.

Chalco’s Cantina, Dubai

For those skipping the formal brunch route this Mother’s Day, Chalco’s Cantina is bringing a more lively, family-style celebration to Dubai Marina with the launch of its new Sunday Mexican Buffet. Running from 1pm to 5pm on May 10, the experience features live cooking stations and an extensive menu, all served against Marina Walk views.

In a fitting Mother’s Day touch, Mums dine free when accompanied by at least four guests, with buffet prices starting from Dh99 per person.

Amaya Dubai

With uninterrupted views of the Burj Khalifa and a setting that shifts effortlessly from day to night, Amaya Dubai is transforming itself into an all-day Mother’s Day destination rather than a one-meal affair. The venue’s breakfast offering feels especially suited for families looking to celebrate through slower, more intimate moments, with Mediterranean-inspired dishes designed for sharing.

Expect everything from shakshuka and truffle toast to acai bowls, buttery croissants and generous breakfast platters served against the backdrop of Downtown Dubai. Available à la carte throughout the week.

Armani Caffè

For those planning a more relaxed Mother’s Day, Armani Caffè is also offering a simple but elegant morning ritual that feels perfectly suited to a slow catch-up over coffee. Available daily until 2pm, the experience pairs Italian coffee with a freshly baked croissant.

Warm pastries, rich espresso notes and a calm setting overlooking Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue make it ideal for mothers who would appreciate an unhurried start to the day rather than an overly packed celebration schedule. The experience is priced at Dh49 per person.