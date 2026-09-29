What’s happening in Dubai this October? 8 things to look forward to

October is when Dubai starts getting busy again.

As temperatures begin to ease, some of the city's biggest seasonal attractions reopen, outdoor plans return and the events calendar fills up with concerts, comedy and fashion.

From Global Village opening its gates again to Dubai Fashion Week returning to d3, here are eight things to look forward to this October.

1. Global Village returns

Global Village will reopen for its 31st season on October 14, bringing back its international pavilions, food, shopping, rides and entertainment.

The attraction will remain open until May 2027, giving residents and visitors another season to explore its different country pavilions and dining options.

For many Dubai residents, its reopening has also become one of the signs that the cooler months are on their way.

2. Dubai Miracle Garden reopens

Dubai Miracle Garden is also returning after its summer break, with Season 15 beginning on October 8.

Alongside its floral displays, the new season will include markets, family activities, live music and other events throughout the coming months.

3. Dubai Comedy Festival takes over the city

If you have been waiting for a good comedy show, October has plenty.

Dubai Comedy Festival runs from October 9 to 18, with more than 30 shows taking place across venues including Dubai Opera, Coca-Cola Arena, New Covent Garden Theatre and Pepperoni Comedy Club.

The line-up includes Vir Das, Zarna Garg, John Achkar, Amit Tandon and several other comedians, with shows taking place in different languages.

4. Dubai Safari Park is back

Dubai Safari Park will reopen for its eighth season in October following its annual summer closure.

The wildlife park is home to more than 3,000 animals across six zones, with details about Season 8 tickets and new experiences expected ahead of the reopening.

5. Eating outside becomes an option again

After months of moving between air-conditioned spaces, October is when outdoor dining starts making its way back into plans.

Restaurants begin reopening their terraces, beachside dinners become easier to plan and evenings outside no longer feel quite as ambitious.

It also means some of Dubai's outdoor venues begin returning for the season, giving residents more options beyond staying indoors.

6. Concert season gets busier

October is also shaping up to be a busy month for live music in Dubai.

Najwa Karam will perform at Coca-Cola Arena on October 2, followed by Richard Marx on October 3, while TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan will bring their In Between Middle East Tour to the venue on October 11.

Indian singer Shaan will also bring his 'All of Me' Tour to Coca-Cola Arena on October 25.

With more live shows taking place across the city throughout the month, the concert calendar is firmly picking up again.

7. Desert plans return

October also marks the beginning of the time of year when heading into the desert becomes an option again.

As the weather begins to cool, camping, desert drives, barbecues and evenings outside start returning to weekend plans after the hotter summer months.

8. Dubai Fashion Week returns to d3

Dubai Fashion Week will return to Dubai Design District from October 22 to 26 for its Spring/Summer 2027 edition.

The five-day event will bring designers and members of the international fashion industry to the city for its latest round of shows and presentations.

And even outside the official shows, Fashion Week usually means a noticeably busier few days around d3.

Dubai may not be at its coolest just yet, but October is when the city starts heading back outside and the plans put on hold during summer finally return.