Dubai live shows this November: 7 theatre, comedy and cultural performances to watch

Who said Dubai's entertainment calendar was just about big-ticket concerts and international music stars? For those who enjoy the magic of live theatre, an evening of laughter or a performance that offers a glimpse into another culture, November has plenty to look forward to.

From a nostalgic love story set in the lanes of Old Delhi and stand-up comedy to a murder mystery inspired by Sherlock Holmes, Dubai's stages are bringing together an eclectic mix of storytelling and humour.

So, whether you're a regular theatregoer or simply looking for something different to do over the weekend, here are seven live performances worth adding to your calendar.

Window Tak Aashiqui

Remember the days when romance meant exchanging glances from across a window rather than swiping right? Indian actor and writer Manu Rishi Chadha takes audiences back to that simpler time with 'Window Tak Aashiqui', a Hindi solo play exploring the innocence of first love.

Set against the nostalgic backdrop of Old Delhi, the story follows Monu as he revisits memories of his childhood romance, where fleeting encounters were etched in memory. Written and performed by Chadha, the production captures the bittersweet experience of a love that was never fully expressed but never quite forgotten.

When: November 14–15, 7.30pm

Where: The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai

Trevor Noah live in Dubai

One of the world's most recognisable comedians is returning to Dubai, and this time, he's taking over the stage at Dubai Opera.

South African comedian Trevor Noah, best known for hosting The Daily Show from 2015 to 2022, will perform four nights of stand-up comedy as part of Dubai Opera's 10th anniversary season. The comedian's initial two shows sold out, prompting organisers to add two more dates to his Dubai run.

When: November 25, 26, 28 and 29

Where: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai

The Game's Afoot

A murder mystery with a generous dose of comedy? Dubai's home-grown theatre community is bringing Ken Ludwig's The Game's Afoot to stage this November, with a multinational cast of eight performers.

Set on Christmas Eve in 1936, the play follows Broadway actor William Gillette, famous for portraying Sherlock Holmes, who invites fellow performers to his Connecticut mansion. But when a guest is murdered, Gillette decides to investigate, leading to a series of unexpected twists and comic mishaps.

Directed by Satyen Chandiramani and presented by H72 Productions, the show has been four months in the making, featuring a custom-built vintage mansion set, period costumes and music inspired by the 1930s.

When: November 27–29, 7.30pm

Where: The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai

Jashn-e-Awadh: A Musical Journey to the Land of Nawabs

For audiences looking to experience India's rich cultural heritage, Jashn-e-Awadh offers a journey into the world of Nawabi courts with classical dance and poetry.

Presented by Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts, the production brings together more than 50 performers to recreate the cultural grandeur of Awadh, a historical region in northern India. Through live music, Kathak dance, poetry and theatre, the performance traces the life of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah, the last king of Awadh and a celebrated patron of the arts.

The evening will also feature an Awadhi food festival, giving audiences a chance to experience the region's culinary traditions alongside its performing arts.

When: November 14, 6.30pm

Where: Rajmahal Theatre, Dubai Parks and Resorts

Indradhanush: A Pitara of Stories

Sometimes, the most compelling stories are the ones drawn from real life. Indian media personality and storyteller Roshan Abbas brings his live storytelling show, ‘Indradhanush: A Pitara of Stories’, to Dubai this November.

Known for his work across radio, television and live events, Abbas is also the co-founder of Kommune and creator of Spoken Fest, platforms that have helped popularise spoken-word storytelling in India. In this 90-minute performance, he draws on his personal and professional journey, sharing the unexpected encounters and experiences that have shaped his life.

When: November 14, 8pm

Where: Sima Performing Arts, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai

Pluma Circus

What if you could step into a world where flying was possible? Dubai's ‘Pluma Circus’ invites audiences on a journey of imagination through a spectacular combination of aerial acrobatics, music and visual effects.

Created by Lebanon's Cirque du Liban, the immersive production follows Pluma, a young girl who dreams of flying. As her story unfolds, audiences are treated to gravity-defying trapeze acts and daring stunts, with a colourful fantasy world featuring cotton candy clouds and popcorn mountains. Designed for audiences of all ages, the show offers families a theatrical experience that goes beyond the traditional circus.

When: November 12–22

Where: Pluma Circus Tent, Dubai Festival City Mall

S4K's Macbeth

Shakespeare's tale of ambition and the pursuit of power comes to Dubai with S4K's production of Macbeth at The New Covent Garden Theatre.

One of Shakespeare's most celebrated tragedies, Macbeth follows a Scottish general whose encounter with three witches sets him on a dangerous path towards the throne. As ambition takes hold, his pursuit of power, ultimately, leads to his downfall.

Presented by Shakespeare 4 Kidz, the 90-minute musical adaptation by Julian Chenery and Matt Gimblett reimagines the classic through music and contemporary dialogue, making Shakespeare's timeless tale accessible to younger audiences and families.

When: November 13, 5pm

Where: The New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai