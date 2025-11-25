Anis Sajan to host sunset yoga session at private residence in Dubai

Dubai’s luxury wellness scene is set for a special addition as Anis Sajan, Vice Chairman of Danube Group and a yoga enthusiast, prepares to host an intimate Sunset Yoga session at his private residence in Emirates Hills on November 29, from 5pm onwards.

Timed to coincide with the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), the event reinforces the city’s month-long push toward promoting active, mindful, and health-focused living among residents and visitors.

Set against the serene backdrop of Emirates Hills, the exclusive session is open to yoga practitioners of all levels. Guests can expect a guided flow led by an experienced instructor, techniques to enhance strength and flexibility, wellness insights from Sajan himself, and peaceful sunset views that elevate the entire experience.

Participants are expected to leave feeling rejuvenated, grounded, and connected to both nature and themselves.