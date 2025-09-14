6 places in Dubai to celebrate your birthday with freebies

Birthdays are the perfect excuse to treat yourself, and in the UAE, your special day can come with perks, freebies, and unforgettable experiences. Whether you’re looking to dive into thrilling waterpark slides, enjoy a fun-filled brunch, catch a movie, or indulge in a sweet treat, Dubai has something for every birthday vibe. Here’s a curated list of the coolest spots offering birthday specials that will make your day extra memorable.

Aquaventure Waterpark

Enjoy free entry on your birthday at Dubai’s mega waterpark, where you can race down thrilling slides, drift along the lazy river, or simply unwind on the beach. Just register online at aquaventurebirthday.ae to claim your special day treat.

Boom Battle Bar, Jumeirah Beach

Celebrate your birthday with free games and augmented reality fun when you book with a group of 10 or more. From axe-throwing to crazy golf, there’s guaranteed entertainment for everyone. Open Sunday–Thursday 4 pm–1am, Friday–Saturday 4 pm–2 am.

Cinemacity, Dubai

Get a free movie on your birthday with Cinemacity’s annual birthday ticket. Available to loyalty program members, you just need to register and have visited the cinema twice to redeem your special day treat.

CLAW BBQ, Hilton Palm Jumeirah

Celebrate your birthday with a free house brunch when you dine with at least five people. Book the sparkling package for the whole party and enjoy an upgraded sparkling brunch experience. Every Saturday, 12:30 pm–4 pm.

Paul Arabia

Sweeten your birthday week with a free cake from Paul Arabia. Simply download the app at least a week before your birthday and get ready to indulge at locations including Dubai Hills Mall, Mall of the Emirates, and Arabian Ranches.

Sephora UAE

Beauty lovers can enjoy birthday freebies if they’re Black or Gold Beauty Pass holders. Simply check your email around your birthday for details on how to claim your special treats.