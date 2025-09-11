Things to do in the UAE this weekend: India vs Pakistan cricket, sunken city swims and more

Looking for ways to make the most of your weekend in the UAE? From underwater adventures and glowing nighttime fun to wellness sessions, live cricket screenings, and even a painting workshop with your pup, Dubai has no shortage of unique experiences on offer. Here’s our roundup of the top things to do this weekend — whether you’re seeking family-friendly activities, sporty vibes, or creative escapes.

Take a stroll in Dubai’s sunken city

Dubai’s newest underwater adventure is here — Sunken City Walk at Deep Dive Dubai. This guided, certification-free experience lets you wander through a cinematic, submerged cityscape complete with quirky details like an underwater swing, motorbike, and café table. Suitable for ages 10 and up and requiring no swimming skills, the hour-long activity includes a safety briefing, wetsuit, and gear before a 20-minute underwater walk with trained instructors. Priced at an introductory Dh600 (with an optional keepsake video for Dh200), sessions run daily at 11am, 12pm, 2pm, and 3pm.

Recharge with red-light therapy

This weekend, step into the future of wellness at Talise Spa, Madinat Jumeirah, which has unveiled a lineup of red-light therapy experiences designed to boost recovery, improve skin health, and restore balance. From Dubai’s first Red Light Yoga sessions (Dh250 onwards) and a soon-to-launch full-body red-light therapy bed (Dh400) to quick add-ons like the LED Light Therapy Face Mask and Red Light Repair Therapy (both Dh150), these treatments promise everything from easing muscle tension and reducing inflammation to stimulating collagen and enhancing mental clarity. Perfect for fitness enthusiasts, wellness seekers, or anyone craving a high-tech glow-up, it’s a chance to elevate your spa day beyond pampering into purposeful rejuvenation.

Watch India vs Pakistan cricket match

Cricket fever hits Dubai this Sunday as The Permit Room at Majestic City Retreat transforms into your ultimate Asia Cup HQ. With 18 screens (including a giant LED) spread across revamped indoor and rooftop spaces, you won’t miss a single six. Fuel up with Chef Harangad’s quirky street-food-with-a-twist menu—think Dahi Bhalla Ice Cream Chaat, Amritsari Keema Kulcha, Lychee Tikka, and Samosa Pao Waffle—and wash it all down with wallet-friendly bucket deals (from Dh33), double-up spirits (Dh49), or shisha combos. Perfect for cheering, munching, and sipping in style.

Glow up your weekend

Families can wrap up the weekend with a splash at LEGOLAND Water Park’s Neon Nights, part of the Summer Splash Fest. Every Saturday and Sunday through September, the Wave Pool transforms into a glowing dance zone with lasers, neon lights, and a high-energy live show led by the Summer Splash Squad. Running from 6–7pm, it’s included in the regular park ticket (Dh330 at the gate, Dh295 online), making it the perfect way to end a day of water-filled fun.

Paint with your pup at ‘Paws & Paint’

This Saturday, September 13, pet parents can get creative with their furry companions at the 'Paws & Paint' workshop at Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City. Hosted with @fosc.art, the session lets you paint a pre-sketched “paw-trait” of your pet on a tote bag or canvas, while enjoying bites from K9 Kitchen, Pawskies, and Lokies Café. With giveaways, pet toys, photo ops, and a friendly vibe, it’s the perfect blend of art, fun, and bonding. Seats are limited — tickets are Dh150 per person at the Live Inn Restaurant, from 3–5pm.