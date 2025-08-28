Things to do in the UAE this weekend: Family fun, music, and wellness events

Looking for ways to make the most of your weekend in the UAE? Whether you’re after a relaxed brunch with friends, a fun family outing, or a soul-stirring live performance, this weekend has something for everyone. Catch the PAW Patrol pups on a pirate adventure, immerse yourself in sound healing and meditation at TODA, explore the Guardians of Water Festival, marvel at light installations at the Projection Festival, or enjoy an unforgettable Sufi music concert with Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and his son. There’s no shortage of experiences to make your weekend truly memorable. Here's the list:

PAW Patrol live

Join Ryder and the pups on a treasure-hunting, pirate-themed mission packed with music, action, and surprises. This high-energy interactive show runs August 29–31 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. Tickets from Dh95 at etihadarena.ae.

Unlimited breakfast for two

Head to Unwind Café, Hessa Branch, this September for an unbeatable weekend deal: unlimited breakfast for two at just Dh69. Available Friday to Sunday, 8am–2pm, for the first 100 customers each day. Perfect for coffee, catch-ups, and endless breakfast bites!

Sound & hypno-meditation

Unwind with a 60-minute immersive sound healing and hypno-meditation session inside TODA’s 360° digital dome at Madinat Jumeirah. Led by Alexandra Venison, this wellness experience returns on Friday, August 29 at 9am. Tickets Dh250 at toda.ae.

Guardians of Water Festival

Celebrate the magic of water at this immersive two-weekend festival, running August 30–31 and September 6–7. Enjoy the Middle East premiere of Our Blue World narrated by Liam Neeson, live storytelling, hands-on workshops, and guided tours exploring freshwater conservation. Tickets from Dh50 (kids under 12 free); upgrade options available. More at terra.expocitydubai.com.

Projection Light Festival

Experience dazzling light installations, digital art, and live music at Moscow’s first Projection Light Festival, August 30–31. The two-day event features global stars, with Mohombi performing Saturday and hip-hop star Busta Rhymes headlining Sunday.

The Legacy of the Khans

Experience Qawwali and Sufi magic as Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and his son Shahzaman perform together for the first time in Dubai. The soulful concert, The concert, brought to you by Elite Esquire Entertainment, and presented by Casa Vista Development, takes place Saturday, August 30 at Coca-Cola Arena.