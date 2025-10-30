Things to do in the UAE this weekend: Concerts, escapes, dining, and desert adventures

As the UAE’s favourite season returns, the weekend is packed with reasons to get out and explore. Whether you’re in the mood for seaside relaxation, desert adventure, Halloween chills, or live music under the stars, there’s something for everyone across Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman. From a luxury beach day and alfresco dining on Palm Jumeirah to Bohemia’s biggest-ever Dubai concert, a vibrant lifestyle festival, and the launch of a massive new escape room venue, here are some of the best ways to make the most of the weekend.

Luxury seaside indulgence

Escape to Ajman’s Al Zorah Beach Resort with the exclusive Luxury Day Pass, offering a refined seaside retreat for those craving relaxation and indulgence. Guests can unwind on the resort’s private beach or take a dip in the temperature-controlled pool, surrounded by pristine coastal beauty. The experience is elevated with partial credit redeemable on food and beverages, adding a touch of culinary delight to a day of sun-soaked leisure. Available daily, the Luxury Day Pass is priced at Dh600 per person on weekends.

Try out a Mediterranean menu

As Dubai’s best season returns, Lucky Fish on Palm Jumeirah is embracing the cooler weather with open-air dining and a refreshed Mediterranean menu. One of the first venues to open along West Beach, the restaurant invites guests to enjoy breakfast by the sea, leisurely lunches, sunset cocktails, or dinner beneath the stars in its relaxed, barefoot-chic setting. Try new seasonal dishes such as Ceviche Trio, Risotto De Camerones, and Seabass En Papillote. Known for its coastal elegance, fresh seafood, and laid-back Riviera vibe, Lucky Fish continues to be one of Dubai’s go-to beachfront escapes — open daily from 10am to 1am.

Let adventure and heritage come alive

Just over an hour’s drive from Sharjah, Mleiha National Park launches its 2025 adventure and heritage season with a lineup of immersive desert experiences celebrating nature, history, and outdoor exploration. From glamping beneath star-filled skies and educational workshops on fossils and desert life to horseback riding and thrilling dune adventures, visitors can choose from a wide range of activities designed for families, explorers, and corporate groups alike. Stargazing sessions and guided archaeological tours invite guests to connect with the region’s ancient past and pristine beauty. Whether seeking tranquillity, learning, or adventure, Mleiha promises a captivating desert escape that blends heritage with discovery.

Haunted town night

IMG Worlds of Adventure invites guests to embrace the thrills and chills of Haunted Town Night 2025 on Friday, October 31, from 8pm to 1am. Dubai’s largest indoor theme park will come alive with haunted mazes, eerie scare zones, and live DJ sets by DJ Bliss and DJ Badr. Visitors can also enjoy select rides across all six zones, a Spooktacular parade featuring IMG and Halloween characters, and themed bites at the Haunted Café — think Witch Sliders, Zombie Blood Shakes, and Monster Eyeball Pasta. Before the night ends, guests can shop for exclusive Halloween collectibles at the Haunted Retail Store. Tickets for this spine-tingling Halloween celebration are priced at Dh220.

A celebration of luxury, lifestyle, and culture

On November 1, Rain Rush Dubai 2025 will take over Dubai Creek Park, blending luxury, art, and community in a vibrant lifestyle celebration curated by TYT Media and Brookes Management. Set against the city’s glittering skyline, the event promises a sensory journey featuring live performances, gourmet experiences, interactive art, fashion zones, and collaborations with top brands. Designed to unite elegance and inclusivity, Rain Rush embodies Dubai’s bold, cosmopolitan spirit, offering guests an evening that’s as inspiring as it is unforgettable. The event begins at 5.30 PM, with tickets selling fast.

Bohemia live at Barasti Beach

Get ready for an unforgettable evening as Bohemia, the pioneer of Desi Hip Hop, takes over Barasti Beach on November 1, 2025, for his biggest-ever Dubai concert. Presented by Bandana People, the landmark event marks the first large-scale live performance at the iconic beach club. Fans can expect Bohemia’s greatest hits performed in an electrifying open-air setting, complete with cutting-edge production, immersive visuals, and the signature energy that has defined his global legacy. This milestone show promises to blend music, culture, and beachside vibes in a night that will redefine Dubai’s live concert scene. Tickets are available now exclusively via Platinumlist.

Try out new escape rooms

Head to the global escape room brand GAME OVER's largest UAE location at Dubai Festival City Mall on November 1, 2025, featuring 16 immersive themed escape rooms that transport players into worlds of fantasy, adventure, and mystery. Highlights include Chocolate Factory, 20,000 Leagues, Space Wars, and Toymaker, each offering cinematic storytelling and intricate puzzles. The venue also debuts the Cube Challenges Arena, a first-of-its-kind arcade-style adventure zone with interactive games like Tetris and Floor is Lava. Perfect for families, friends, and corporate groups, sessions start from Dh140 for escape rooms and Dh70 for Cube Challenges. Bookings can be made online or on-site, with loyalty rewards and group discounts available.