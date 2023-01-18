Things to do around UAE on January 18

From dazzling drone shows to an elegant afternoon tea, there's plenty to occupy yourself with today

Published: Wed 18 Jan 2023, 9:18 AM Last updated: Wed 18 Jan 2023, 9:25 AM

Head to AYA

Intrepid travellers can take a trip to a beautiful universe and capture enchanting images at AYA, a new, first-of-its-kind entertainment park at WAFI City in Dubai. AYA invites guests into a whole new world of vibrant experiences across 12 zones, each with its own unique theme and interactive elements. In a world where you can dance with avatars, jump through an upside-down waterfall and lose yourself in an infinite maze of mirrored projection, there are plenty of Insta worthy moments to capture. Book your experience at www.aya-universe.com – tickets are Dh99 and children under 3 go free.

Enjoy Karaoke Wednesdays

Expect a lively atmosphere, laid-back vibe and great food and beverage deals at Brew House’s mid-week karaoke night. Hosted by Ms Rose (pictured), the venue plays host to amateur singers keen to showcase their musical chops every Wednesday night. There are exciting prizes to be a won and a wide selection of songs to choose from. At Citymax Business Bay. Call 050 4480493.

Visit a new Yamanote outlet

Homegrown artisanal Japanese bakery and café concept Yamanote Atelier has a brand new location in Mirdif Hills which offers a stunning outdoor area and picturesque views. Indulge in a wide selection of bakery items, sweets and savories or tuck into yummy breakfast offerings like Avocado Toast, Egg Cube, Egg’s Benedict, French Toast and more. Don’t forget to try one of the outlet’s specialty coffees while you’re there!

Indulge in Veganuary fare

Treat your tastebuds to an explosion of flavours with Kinara by Vikas Khanna’s three-course plant-based menu, including Sidgo Mushroom as a starter, Navaratna, roasted baby vegetable, tomato gravy and torched onion, for a magnificent main and Soya Fruit Sago to end the meal on a sweet note. Additionally, diners can indulge in authentic Chunki Mattar and Missi Roti for a complete experience. Call 04 814 5604 to book.

Catch a drone show

Experience beautiful drone dhows at Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR, every night throughout the Dubai Shopping Festival. The longest-running drone light show in the region features all-new choreography from the most advanced 3D drones as well as new music composed especially for the performances. At 7pm and 10pm daily.

Try an Afternoon Tea

The Gardenia Afternoon Tea at the Lobby Lounge, Address Fountain Views, is inspired by the onset of decadent winter flora and boasts a delightful selection of elegant savouries and sweets with an abundant range of tea and coffee. Experience mesmerising views of the Burj Khalifa alongside culinary delights like Lobster Tartine, Charcoal Bricohe and Beef Coppa; indulge your sweet tooth with Kumquat & mandarin compote and Pistachio Pavlova. Call 04 245 8888.