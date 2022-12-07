Things to do around the UAE on December 7

The period drama, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, will feature Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Tree lighting at BurJuman Mall
The Christmas tree lighting ceremony in collaboration with the Philippines Business Council will be held today between 7pm and 9pm. A choir will welcome everyone with Christmas Carols, exciting dance performances and more. This festive season the mall will also have a Christmas Market, Christmas workshop area, gift wrapping station, fashion show, talent and carol singing competitions.
Art exhibition
A solo exhibition, Entwined Matter by Paola Anziché, is currently on at Tashkeel, till January 10. The artist pursues an eco-sustainable practice, creating soft, tactile sculptures from extensive research of traditional craft techniques and material experimentation. She developed a new body of work by diving deep into the United Arab Emirates and its traditional textile crafts.
Tree lighting at Jumeirah Al Qasr & Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf
Don your Santa hat and get yourself down to the properties today for an epic tree lighting ceremony. Madinat Jumeirah’s palatial resort and summerhouses are banding together to give guests a dazzling show featuring caroling choirs and Santa on a sleigh! A Christmas violinist will also be making appearances throughout the festive month.
Classical concert
Immerse yourself in the majestically soaring voices and strings of Dubai Singers & Orchestra performing Handel's timeless piece, Messiah, today from 7.30pm onwards at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates. Tickets priced from Dh100 onwards, available at artforall.ae/events/handels-messiah/
The actor was at an event celebrating Bulgari's new collection
The versatile actress made her film debut in 1982's 'Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan'
Many of these became the subject of numerous — often repeated — cultural conversations around the world
Debbie Wingham has made waves with her lavish cake creations, festive activations, and series of the ‘world’s most expensive' items for high-profile clients
The actress enjoyed a short trip to the city
There’s something really satisfying about the show because it’s very funny, but also very emotional, she said
The film is expected to release in 2023