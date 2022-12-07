Things to do around the UAE on December 7

From Christmas tree lightings to an art exhibition, here's what you can put on your calendar for today

Published: Wed 7 Dec 2022, 8:34 AM

Tree lighting at BurJuman Mall

The Christmas tree lighting ceremony in collaboration with the Philippines Business Council will be held today between 7pm and 9pm. A choir will welcome everyone with Christmas Carols, exciting dance performances and more. This festive season the mall will also have a Christmas Market, Christmas workshop area, gift wrapping station, fashion show, talent and carol singing competitions.

Art exhibition

A solo exhibition, Entwined Matter by Paola Anziché, is currently on at Tashkeel, till January 10. The artist pursues an eco-sustainable practice, creating soft, tactile sculptures from extensive research of traditional craft techniques and material experimentation. She developed a new body of work by diving deep into the United Arab Emirates and its traditional textile crafts.

Tree lighting at Jumeirah Al Qasr & Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf

Don your Santa hat and get yourself down to the properties today for an epic tree lighting ceremony. Madinat Jumeirah’s palatial resort and summerhouses are banding together to give guests a dazzling show featuring caroling choirs and Santa on a sleigh! A Christmas violinist will also be making appearances throughout the festive month.

Classical concert

Immerse yourself in the majestically soaring voices and strings of Dubai Singers & Orchestra performing Handel's timeless piece, Messiah, today from 7.30pm onwards at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates. Tickets priced from Dh100 onwards, available at artforall.ae/events/handels-messiah/