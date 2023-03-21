'They wanted to send me to finishing school': Sara Ali Khan on how some people would react to her carefree attitude

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is known for keeping it real. Be it on social media platforms, or press interactions, the Kedarnath star is always herself.

In a recent interview, Sara confessed that after her film debut, some people used to call her jhalli (crazy, stupid) for her behaviour, and would even suggest that she attends a finishing school.

“People wanted to send me to finishing school. They were like ‘isko baithna nahi aata, bolna nahi aata, kuch bhi bol deti hai, jhalli jaisi jaati hai (she doesn’t know how to sit or talk and goes anywhere like a crazy/stupid person),” she told DNA, an Indian online news portal, in an interview.

She went on to add how some would question her for turning up at airports with wet hair, and how that has now become a trend. “Now, it has become a trend. Now everyone goes to the airport with wet hair. Earlier, everyone used to advise me not to go to the airport without blow-drying my hair. But now, when I do it, everyone else does it too,” she said.

Sara said she likes to be herself and that she is not "supposed" to be somebody else all the time. "I really like to be me sometimes, all the time I am not supposed to be somebody else. I was given a lot of acceptance for being who I am. So when you are accepted for being who you are, why would you be anyone else,” she said.

The Atrangi Re star recently made an appearance on Shehnaaz Gill's chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, to promote her latest film, the thriller Gaslight.

Sara uploaded an Instagram reel where the two played the 'knock knock' game. She was pictured hiding behind the curtain, and as soon as Shehnaaz said, "Knock knock," Sara revealed herself and uttered a few words from the Gaslight song Aao Raja, to which Shehnaaz reacted hilariously.

Sara's new film Gaslight will stream on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from March 31. It also stars Vikrant Massey, Chitrangada Singh, Akshay Oberoi, and Rahul Dev.

