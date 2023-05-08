These films should be on your must-watch list this May and June

Here's a roundup of movies — releasing in theatres and on OTT — that may just leave a lasting impact

By CT Desk Published: Mon 8 May 2023, 5:56 PM Last updated: Mon 8 May 2023, 6:23 PM

When it comes to films, there’s something for everyone this summer. Cinephiles can head to the theatres to watch a sequel to a popular Hollywood classic, Indiana Jones 5, or the highly anticipated Bollywood film Adipurush. And when it is from the comfort of your couch, there are many options to choose from.

Here's a list of Hollywood and Bollywood films to watch out for:

The Mother

Jennifer Lopez takes the lead in this action film about an assassin and a mother, timed to release on Mother’s Day on Netflix.

Release Date: May 12 on Netflix

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Omari Hardwick, Lucy Paez

Love Again

In Love Again, Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays a woman mourning the death of her boyfriend who texts his old number not knowing it now belongs to someone else (Sam Heughan). Celine Dion (and her music) also stars in this romantic drama.

Release Date: May 18 in UAE cinemas

Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion

Fast X

Vin Diesel and his ‘Family’ are back... this time to take on a vengeful son of a slain drug lord, played by Jason Momoa, a new face in the Fast franchise.

Release Date: May 18 in UAE cinemas

Cast: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Momoa

Kathal

Set in a small town, Kathal is a heartwarming dramedy that tells the story of an ambitious young police officer, Mahima, who is on a mission to find the local politician’s missing jackfruits from his garden. Her search for these prized possessions ends up taking an unexpected turn. The film will be releasing on Netflix. The movie has Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga as one of its producers.

Release Date: May 19 on Netflix

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Anant Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Neha Saraf

The Little Mermaid

Go under the sea with Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel in The Little Mermaid, also starring Melissa McCarthy as Ursula. Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. Ultimately, her actions place her life and her father’s crown in jeopardy.

Release Date: May 25 in UAE cinemas

Cast: Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Jonah Hauer-King

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Miles Morales, played by Shameik Moore, is back, but with things not going so well in Brooklyn, he opts to visit the multiverse with his old friend Gwen Stacy, played by Hailee Steinfeld, where he encounters others that share the same power as him.

Release Date: June 1 in UAE cinemas

Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, Shameik Moore, Oscaar Isaac

Bloody Daddy

An action film by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bloody Daddy is being described as a blood-soaked thriller post its teaser release, which has already garnered 8.7 million views. The action crime drama is a remake of the 2011 French film, Nuit Blanche, and stars Shahid Kapoor, who will be essaying the role of a mafia member. The plot revolves around Shahid’s struggle to find his kidnapped son and showcases the lengths he goes to protect his family.

Release Date: June 9 on OTT

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Sanjay Kapoor

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Steven Caple Jr. directs the seventh movie in the Transformers franchise. Audiences will be taken on yet another exciting adventure with the Autobots as well as a whole new breed of Transformers, the Maximals.

Release Date: June 8 in UAE cinemas

Cast: Dominique Fishback, Anthony Ramos, Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen

The Flash

In The Flash, Ezra Miller’s titular superhero pushes the limits of his superpowers, and in doing so, meets other versions of a popular and powerful vigilante.

Release Date: June 15 in UAE cinemas

Cast: Ben Afflect, Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, Michael Keaton

Adipurush

Adipurush is a mythological film based on Ramayana. The story is premised on the concept of good triumphing over evil. One of the most expensive Indian films ever made, with a budget of Rs700 million, the plot moves along the journey of Ayodhya’s king Rama, as he goes to rescue wife Sita, who has been abducted by Ravana.

Cast: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage

Release Date: June 16 in UAE cinemas

Extraction 2

In Extraction 2, Chris Hemsworth’s mercenary Tyler Rake is back for another dangerous mission after being presumed dead.

Release Date: June 16 on Netflix

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Rudraksh Jaiswal

Maidaan

A biographical sports drama film by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Maidaan revolves around the life of the famous football coach of the Indian national football team, Syed Abdul Rahim, who is seen as a pioneering figure in Indian football. The movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao

Release Date: June 23 on Amazon Prime Video

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Watch Harrison Ford one last time as he puts on his iconic fedora in the upcoming fifth film of the franchise Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The action-adventure, directed by James Mangold, also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Release Date: June 29 in UAE cinemas

Cast: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen

Compiled by Husain Rizvi and Laraib Anwer