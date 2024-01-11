These are the top free games in January on PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass

Published: Thu 11 Jan 2024, 11:30 PM

Assassins Creed: Valhalla

In Assassin's Creed Valhalla, players step into the shoes of Eivor, a legendary Viking warrior, navigating the Dark Ages of England. The game combines raiding, settlement growth, and political maneuvering as players strive to secure a divine place in Valhalla. This entry in the Assassin's Creed series has garnered critical acclaim for its immersive exploration of Viking history and gameplay mechanics. Available on Xbox Game Pass

Resident Evil 2

The iconic 1998 game, Resident Evil 2, is completely reimagined for PS4 & PS5, offering individual campaigns for characters Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield. With a new 3rd person view and Capcom's RE Engine, players explore the zombie-infested Raccoon City with stunning re-built environments. The game introduces new puzzles, storylines, and areas, providing both new and seasoned fans with horrifying surprises in this enhanced version. Available from January 16 on PS Plus Extra and Premium, and Xbox Game Pass

A Plague Tale: Requiem

In the sequel to the award-winning adventure, A Plague Tale: Innocence, protagonists Amicia and Hugo venture to new regions and vibrant cities to escape their devastated homeland. Seeking a fresh start and trying to control Hugo's curse, they face renewed chaos when Hugo's powers reawaken, unleashing a swarm of devouring rats. Fleeing once again, the siblings pin their hopes on a prophesized island that holds the potential to save Hugo. The narrative unfolds as a desperate struggle for survival, requiring the use of various weapons, tools, and unearthly powers to overcome enemies and challenges while exploring the cost of saving loved ones. Available on PS Plus

Just Cause 3

In Just Cause 3, Rico Rodriguez makes a comeback, wreaking havoc on a Mediterranean island paradise with creativity and explosive force. Armed with a diverse array of explosive weapons, a wide selection of vehicles, and numerous challenge missions, players can unleash chaos in various ways. Utilizing the Grapple and Parachute, players can scale buildings, hijack vehicles, and tether objects for inventive methods of causing chaos. The Wingsuit adds a new dimension, allowing players to glide through the air and swoop across mountains to bring death from above in this action-packed adventure. Available from January 16 on PS Plus Extra and Premium

Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection

The Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection commemorates the historic legacy of Street Fighter with a massive compilation featuring 12 titles from Street Fighter I, II, III, and Alpha series. For the first time on consoles, perfect arcade balance is preserved. Players can relive the arcade experience online through the Arcade Mode or engage in multiplayer battles with friends in the online lobby, offering an authentic Street Fighter experience across four definitive titles in the collection. Available from January 16 on PS Plus Premium

