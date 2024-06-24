There’s a new Boba Tea Bar in Dubai

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 3:52 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 3:53 PM

Cool down with the refreshing taste of boba tea from The Grazer’s pop-up Boba Tea Bar. Whether you’re looking for a midday pick-me-up or a refreshing evening drink, this organic restaurant in Downtown Dubai promises you sips of joy.

Prices start at Dh40.

ALSO READ: