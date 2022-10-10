'The Woman King' is a film for the rest of time: Lashana Lynch

British star Lashana Lynch is confident that her latest film The Woman King will stand the test of time as she believes the movie explores enduring themes of equality and leadership.

Headlined by Oscar winner Viola Davis, the Gina Prince-Bythewood-directed period action film follows an all-female warrior unit tasked to protect the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 19th century.

Lynch, who is part of the ensemble cast credited Bythewood and screenwriter Dana Stevens for presenting a unique interpretation of a historical story to the modern audience.

“She did a really good job at striking a balance between telling a historical story but also humanising this group of people to let these characters reverberate throughout history.

“I think that this isn’t a film for now, nor is it a film for the past. It’s a film for the rest of time,” the actor said.

Lynch plays the role of Izogie, a veteran member of the Agojie, an all-female group of warriors.

The 34-year-old actor said Bythewood did an amazing job in depicting each character as contemporary as possible.

“It is really important to let these characters shine through in a way that doesn’t just fix them into one place in history and in time. We have an amalgamation of themes, feelings, personalities and intricate storylines within the story that enables the audience to relate in a different way,” she shared.

According to Lynch, The Woman King is an action film first and then a historical as she along with Davis and Atim had to work extra hard to get the stunts right.

“It’s nice to have entered this world because even though we’ve been in a part of physical films, being able to do your own stunts for an entire film is a different experience that I can’t liken into anything else actually.

“I feel really grateful that I am physical, I’ve played sports and went to the gym, which I thought would be enough of a foundation to do my own stunt, but it was not,” the actor said.

It is a rarity in film business where an actor is able to embody and shape the character even before reading the script, she added.

And The Woman King provided her with that experience.

“It feels great to be able to be physically in command of your character and to be able to shape them before you’ve even harnessed a script, which doesn’t always happen.

“I feel great that my body is capable of things that I never thought it was capable of. And that I was pushed to a different level after Gina was very kindly asked if I could do my own stunts. So, I’m glad that I was able to rise the challenge,” Lynch added.

