The Weeknd teases new music from soundtrack of James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

Currently, the extent of the singer's involvement will be in the film or the soundtrack

Tue 6 Dec 2022, 10:40 AM

Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd recently teased new music which will be part of the soundtrack for James Cameron's much-anticipated sequel Avatar: The Way of Water.

According to Variety, the singer took to Instagram and Twitter on Sunday and shared a short clip displaying the film's logo and December 16 release date.

A choir could be heard playing in the background, supported by a booming drum beat, reminiscent of the previous film's grandiose score by James Horner.

This post was retweeted by the film's official account. Avatar: The Way of Water producer, Jon Landau, followed this up by posting a clip of the two together, captioned, "As the Na'vi [the fictional language of the film] say, 'Zola'u niprrte' soaiane Avatar'... Welcome to the Avatar family."

Currently, the extent of the Weeknd's involvement will be in the film or the soundtrack, reported Variety.

Avatar: The Way of Water stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.

20th Century Studios will release the movie in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022.

As per Deadline, behind the scenes, reports have claimed that the production budget alone for the film has reached USD250 million.

A sequel to the Award-winning 2009 epic adventure Avatar, which was released in theatres 13 years ago, the script for Avatar: The Way of Water comes from Cameron and Josh Friedman.

