The Weeknd teases new music from soundtrack of James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

The film is expected to release in 2023
Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd recently teased new music which will be part of the soundtrack for James Cameron's much-anticipated sequel Avatar: The Way of Water.
According to Variety, the singer took to Instagram and Twitter on Sunday and shared a short clip displaying the film's logo and December 16 release date.
A choir could be heard playing in the background, supported by a booming drum beat, reminiscent of the previous film's grandiose score by James Horner.
This post was retweeted by the film's official account. Avatar: The Way of Water producer, Jon Landau, followed this up by posting a clip of the two together, captioned, "As the Na'vi [the fictional language of the film] say, 'Zola'u niprrte' soaiane Avatar'... Welcome to the Avatar family."
Currently, the extent of the Weeknd's involvement will be in the film or the soundtrack, reported Variety.
Avatar: The Way of Water stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.
20th Century Studios will release the movie in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022.
As per Deadline, behind the scenes, reports have claimed that the production budget alone for the film has reached USD250 million.
A sequel to the Award-winning 2009 epic adventure Avatar, which was released in theatres 13 years ago, the script for Avatar: The Way of Water comes from Cameron and Josh Friedman.
ALSO READ:
The film is expected to release in 2023
The popular Western series is streaming in the UAE on OSN
The event showcased Spring/Summer Collections from a host of international designers.
She has so far received four Academy Award nominations and one win, two Primetime Emmys, a Director's Guild Award and two Peabody Awards nods
The initiative was part of UAE National Day celebrations
He has been advised by doctors not to use his right arm, and will undergo an operation soon
The rapper has made a series of anti-Semitic comments in recent weeks, which earned him a lot of backlash
The upcoming film is the third and final entry in James Gunn's intergalactic trilogy