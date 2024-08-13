Watch: Viral video shows Shah Rukh Khan 'pushing' old man; Netizens react

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 2:27 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 2:40 PM

Did he really do it? Did Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar, actually push someone at the 77th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland?

While Khan himself has stayed mum about it, a video has gone viral showing him interacting with paparazzi at the event, and then pushing an old man out of the way (possibly to get out of his frame).

So of course, the internet has split into two groups; those who are lambasting the Jawan actor and those who are defending him.

Who said what? According to news website DNA India, one social media user wrote, "Always knew he is not a nice person he try to pretend to [be]."

Another one said, "Indeed, it was not a playful behaviour but SRK's arrogance! What if the old man did the same with srk?"

And a third person commented, "He pushed that old man!!! Shame on you, Shah Rukh Khan."

While some were quick to judge Khan, others said the push had been in jest. One person wrote: "Yes. That guy is his old friend."