Watch: 'The Traitors' Season 2 teaser out; reality show returns with new twists

The wait is over for Indian fans of The Traitors as Prime Video has announced the second season of the reality show.

The streaming platform confirmed the show's return on Saturday with a teaser but has kept details about the new season under wraps.

The teaser, shared on Instagram, sets the tone for the upcoming season with people dressed in red robes and wearing face masks. Carrying daggers, they are seen moving through different parts of New Delhi and Mumbai, including markets, metro stations, and streets.

The teaser carries messages such as, "The traitors are coming back," "Yahan trust is rare and dhokha (betrayal) is everywhere," and "The dhokha is back."

Meanwhile, the contestants, host, and release date for the upcoming season have been kept under wraps.

The first season brought together personalities from films, television, sports, and the digital space. The line-up included Uorfi Javed, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Karan Kundrra, Raj Kundra, Raftaar, Jasmin Bhasin, Anshula Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Apoorva Mukhija, Jannat Zubair, Elnaaz Norouzi, Harsh Gujral, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Sahil Salathia, Janvi Gaur, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Sufi Motiwala.

The first season was also hosted by Karan Johar. The contestants had to build trust while trying to identify the hidden traitors among them. Along the way, they took part in tasks and faced eliminations while competing for the prize money.

The first season ended with Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther sharing the prize money of Rs 70.5 lakh.

With Season 2 now confirmed, fans will have to wait for Prime Video to reveal who will enter the game this time and whether Karan Johar will return as the host.

The first season of The Traitors India is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.