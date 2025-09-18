  • search in Khaleej Times
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' to end with feature film

After Season 3’s conclusion, Jenny Han will write and direct the movie, giving Belly’s love story with Conrad and Jeremiah its final chapter

Published: Thu 18 Sept 2025, 12:11 PM

Prime Video is giving fans one last taste of summer. The streaming giant announced on Wednesday that its hit coming-of-age drama The Summer I Turned Pretty will wrap up not with another season, but with a feature film.

Jenny Han — author of the bestselling trilogy that inspired the show — will return to both write and direct the movie, which is being described as an expansion of the global franchise and the definitive end to protagonist Isabel “Belly” Conklin’s story.

“There is another big milestone left in Belly's journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due,” Han said in a statement, thanking Prime Video for supporting her vision and helping her share the finale with fans.

From series finale to big-screen send-off

The news dropped just as the show’s third and final season arrived in the US and UK, leaving Belly (Lola Tung) caught in the middle of her long-running love triangle with brothers Jeremiah (her ex-fiancé) and Conrad. While exact story details for the film remain tightly under wraps, Prime Video confirmed that the movie will serve as the final chapter of Belly’s emotional journey.

The announcement was made in Paris during the Season 3 premiere celebration, where stars Lola Tung and Christopher Briney (Conrad) walked the red carpet in front of a billboard revealing the film.

Since debuting in 2022, The Summer I Turned Pretty has become one of Prime Video’s most-watched and most-discussed series, sparking fierce online debates between Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah loyalists.