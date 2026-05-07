'The Summer I Turned Pretty' makers urge fans to respect privacy during film shoot

As filming began on April 27, several videos offering glimpses and snippets from the set of the movie circulated online, revealing filming locations and scenes

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 7 May 2026, 12:44 PM
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Amazon's Prime Video has issued a public appeal asking fans to respect the privacy of the cast and crew of The Summer I Turned Pretty as filming gets underway on its concluding feature film.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the streamer urged fans not to interfere with the production, citing safety and logistical concerns.

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"We love the excitement, but sharing locations and visiting sets disrupts filming and creates real safety concerns for our cast and crew," the statement read.

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A post shared by The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeriturnedpretty)

The platform emphasised that maintaining a controlled environment is critical to completing the project. "We're working hard to create a protected bubble to make the best movie possible. Please help us protect the magic of Cousins until it's ready to be shared," it added.

The film stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno, reprising their roles from the series.

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