'The Sopranos' cast pay tribute to Vincent Pastore after actor passes away at 80

Few actors left as lasting a mark on The Sopranos as Vincent Pastore. The veteran actor, whose portrayal of Salvatore Bonpensiero helped define the groundbreaking HBO crime drama, died at the age of 80.

Pastore built a career spanning more than four decades across film, television and theatre, appearing in projects including Goodfellas, Carlito's Way and Revolver. Following news of his death, friends, co-stars and longtime collaborators took to social media to honour both his work and the person they knew behind the scenes.

Michael Imperioli remembered Pastore as a "beloved friend and collaborator," reflecting on their decades of friendship and describing him as a "kind-hearted brother" who deeply loved his family and friends.

Kathrine Narducci remembered Pastore as her "dearest big brother friend," calling his death "crushing" as she reflected on more than 35 years of friendship and the memories they shared together.

Joe Pantoliano remembered Pastore as someone who "never lost that spark," praising the veteran actor's enduring passion for his craft while offering his condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.

In a separate Instagram post, Narducci also shared a video of herself with Pastore, reflecting the close friendship the pair maintained beyond their time on The Sopranos.

As tributes continue to pour in, Pastore is being remembered not only as a celebrated actor but also as a loyal friend and generous colleague.

Best known for his role on The Sopranos, Pastore leaves behind a career spanning more than four decades and a legacy that continues to resonate with fans, friends and fellow actors alike.