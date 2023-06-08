The real story behind Priya Varrier's wink that went viral!

The actress became an overnight sensation some years ago when a clip from her film, that showed her winking, went viral on the Internet

By CT Desk Published: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 9:52 AM

Priya Prakash Varrier became an Internet sensation when prior to the release of her film, Oru Adaar Love, a clip showing her wink went viral. It made way for many memes and social media influencers were busy recreating that moment on the Internet to grab eyeballs. Many years later, the actress, in an interview, was quoted as saying that though she enjoys her fame, she never thought a wink would catapult her into popular imagination.

"It was a short video. In fact, it was okayed in the first take itself. The director asked me to give some cute expressions and I went with the flow," the actress was quoted as saying.

The director Omar Lulu, however, took to the Internet to post an old video of Priya Varrier where she says she was asked to wink, with a message: "Poor child must have forgotten for 5 years. Vallyachandanadi is the best for memory loss."

