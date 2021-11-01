The Real Housewives franchise is coming Dubai soon

imdb

The latest iteration will premiere in 2022

By ANI Published: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 9:24 PM

Giving the official green-light to The Real Housewives of Dubai, Bravo is further expanding the Real Housewives franchise with its first international locale.

According to Page Six, the network announced on Monday that its latest iteration will premiere in 2022 as the 11th city (Dubai) in the Real Housewives world.

“Everything’s bigger in Dubai and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international Housewive’ series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides,” executive producer Andy Cohen said in a press release. Bravo has not yet revealed the cast.

Not unlike its stateside counterparts, the series will highlight a group of women navigating their relationships, careers and ultra-wealthy lifestyles.

With the UAE as their backdrop, the new Housewives will also give fans a glimpse of Dubai’s 'opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture, etc', as promised in the press release.

While this will be Bravo’s first international franchise, several Real Housewives off-shoots have been produced by other networks, with locales including Johannesburg, Athens, Melbourne and Israel.

Bravo fans have been getting their fill from the Real Housewives’as of late, as NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, also announced last week the official cast of The Real Housewives of Miami, which will return for a fourth season in December.

Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen will be returning and star alongside newcomers Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova and Dr Nicole Martin.

Fan favourites Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton, as well as Kiki Barth, will serve as friends of the Housewives.

Page Six had revealed in January that RHOM would make a comeback on the NBC streaming service. It initially ran just three seasons, from 2011 to 2013. NNNN