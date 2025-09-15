  • search in Khaleej Times
Emmys 2025: 'The Pitt' and 'The Studio' land the top awards

The Pitt was the upset winner over 'Severance', an eerie workplace drama that went into the red-carpet ceremony in Los Angeles with the most nominations

Published: Mon 15 Sept 2025, 11:29 AM

Emergency room saga The Pitt was toasted as the year's best TV drama, and The Studio was crowned best comedy, as Hollywood celebrated the best of television at the annual Emmy Awards on September 14.

The Pitt was the upset winner over Severance, an eerie workplace drama that went into the red-carpet ceremony in Los Angeles with the most nominations. Star Noah Wyle earned his first Emmy for best drama actor for his leading role on the medical show.

The Studio star and co-creator Seth Rogen also earned his first Emmy for best comedy actor.

"I'm legitimately embarrassed by how happy this makes me," Rogen said as he held the comedy series trophy.

Hacks stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder won comedy actress and supporting actress awards for the story of a comedian who clashes with the network running her late-night show.

The award was Smart's fourth Emmy for the Hacks role and the first for Einbinder despite three previous nominations. Einbinder said she had convinced herself that "it was cooler to lose."

Winners were chosen by the roughly 26,000 performers, directors, producers, and other members of the Television Academy.