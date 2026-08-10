'The Odyssey' becomes Christopher Nolan's highest grossing film; beats 'Dark Knight Rises'

The Odyssey will always hold a special place in legendary filmmaker Christopher Nolan's career as the film has become the highest-grossing project of his career so far.

Universal Pictures on Sunday shared that the mythological epic has made USD 1.104 billion worldwide in its first month in theaters following its initial July 17 release. This surpasses 2012's The Dark Knight Rises, which earned USD 1.085 billion, and 2008's The Dark Knight at USD 1.005 billion, as Warner Bros.' two Batman films had previously held the top spots on the list of the director's biggest global sums, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

As of Sunday, The Odyssey has grossed USD 461.1 million domestically, securing second place at the weekend box office behind Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Starring Matt Damon as Odysseus on his arduous journey home following the Trojan War, Christopher Nolan's epic also features Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, and Robert Pattinson. The film has now become the highest-grossing movie of Damon, Hathaway, and Pattinson's respective careers.

Nolan and Emma Thomas produce for Syncopy. The adaptation of Homer's ancient poem is now the second-highest-grossing R-rated film domestically and globally, behind only 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine.

"Christopher Nolan has earned audiences' trust by consistently delivering must-see theatrical events, and The Odyssey is him operating at the peak of his powers," said Universal Pictures' president of domestic theatrical distribution Jim Orr.

"Nolan's epic film has been at the forefront of culture, with audiences seeking out premium formats and repeat viewings for this once-in-a-lifetime cinematic journey," he added.

In addition to distributing The Odyssey, Universal also released Nolan's 2023 blockbuster Oppenheimer, which ranks as the filmmaker's fourth-highest-grossing film worldwide, with a global haul of USD 975.8 million.