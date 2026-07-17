Who was Ip Man? The real martial arts legend behind 'IP Man: Kung Fu Legend'

The upcoming release of IP Man: Kung Fu Legend, featured in this week's cinema listings, brings one of martial arts' most iconic figures back to the big screen.

Ip Man was the legendary Wing Chun grandmaster whose teachings helped shape the career of Bruce Lee, leaving a lasting influence on martial arts around the world.

His life has inspired numerous films, introducing millions to the philosophy and techniques of Wing Chun.

While the Ip Man film series is rooted in the life of a real historical figure, much of what audiences see on screen is heavily dramatised. Many of the spectacular fight scenes, rivalries and personal encounters were created for cinematic effect rather than historical accuracy.

The real Ip Man was celebrated not for defeating endless opponents, but for his dedication to preserving and teaching Wing Chun, a martial art built on precision, efficiency, balance and close-range combat. His legacy continues through generations of students and practitioners across the globe.

The success of the Ip Man films has sparked worldwide interest in Wing Chun, encouraging many people to explore the art beyond the movies.

As IP Man: Kung Fu Legend arrives in cinemas, fans can expect thrilling action inspired by one of martial arts' most enduring legends.

While the film embraces dramatic storytelling, the real Ip Man's impact on Wing Chun and generations of students remains his greatest achievement.