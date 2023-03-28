'The Kardashians' season 3 to premiere in May

The new season of the hit original series about the lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie will stream only on Disney+

By CT Desk Published: Tue 28 Mar 2023, 11:33 AM

Hit original series The Kardashians is set to return for season three with weekly episodes to release from May 25 onwards, Disney+ announced along with a teaser for the upcoming season.

The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm.

Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer.