The Kapil Sharma Show to make comeback with new season

New members have joined the comedy and talk show

By CT Desk Published: Fri 5 Aug 2022, 4:13 PM Last updated: Fri 5 Aug 2022, 4:16 PM

Indian comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) is returning to television with another season. Hosted by actor and comedian Kapil Sharma, the comedy and talk show will air on Sony Entertainment Television.

Kapil's team made the announcement on Instagram by sharing a post and revealing that the new season may feature some new faces. The announcement also asked viewers to share their profiles if comedy is their calling. “The most popular show of Indian television is coming up with another season of The Kapil Sharma Show and adding new members to the family!,” the caption read.

Fans of the show were quick to hope Sunil Grover aka Dr. Mashoor Gulati's (on the show) return. One of the show favourites, Sunil has not confirmed about his return to TKSS. However, he made an appearance as the fan-favourite character in India's Laughter Champion.

Sunil and Kapil had a falling out in 2017 after which the former left TKSS. The two comedians are now, however, on good terms.

Kapil is on a comedy tour titled Kapil Sharma Live in which he recently visited Vancouver and Toronto with his next destination being Australia.