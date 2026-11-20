Before he became the cynical, sharp-tongued mentor to Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark, Haymitch Abernathy was just another teenager fighting to survive the Capitol's deadly games. And now, audiences are finally getting to see the story that shaped him.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the sixth installment of the blockbuster franchise, arrived in UAE cinemas on November 19, taking viewers back to Panem, 24 years before the events of the original film.

This time, the spotlight is on 16-year-old Haymitch, played by Joseph Zada, as he is selected to compete in the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

And if the regular Games weren't terrifying enough, this special edition comes with twice as many tributes, making the odds of survival even slimmer.

What is the film about?

The story begins on the morning of the Reaping in District 12, before following Haymitch into the Arena, where survival is only part of the battle.

Along the way, he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner, played by Mckenna Grace, and becomes involved in a plan to challenge the Capitol's authority under President Snow.

But can one teenager really take on an entire system from inside its deadliest spectacle?

Who stars in the film?

The star-studded ensemble includes Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, alongside Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Billy Porter and several others.

Francis Lawrence returns to direct, having helmed every installment since Catching Fire.

Based on Suzanne Collins' novel, the film promises another journey into Panem's world of political propaganda, rebellion and survival, this time through the eyes of a character audiences thought they already knew.