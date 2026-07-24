'The Get Out': Derrick Borte brings back the spirit of 1990s action thrillers

Russell Crowe reunites with Unhinged director Derrick Borte in The Get Out, a crime thriller that aims to revive the gritty, character-driven action films that once dominated the big screen.

Bringing back the gritty feel of 1990s crime cinema, director Derrick Borte said he wanted The Get Out to capture the spirit of the action thrillers he grew up watching.

Early reviews have compared the film to cult classics such as Point Break, True Romance and Reservoir Dogs, praising its blend of dark humour, eccentric characters and pulpy storytelling.

While the film promises the usual mix of action, suspense and dark humour, director Derrick Borte says his goal was to create something that feels increasingly rare in today's blockbuster landscape.

In an interview with Men's Journal, Borte revealed that he deliberately set out to make a throwback to the gritty crime and action films of the 1990s, favouring practical filmmaking and character-driven storytelling over heavy CGI.

"I love those movies from the '90s," Borte said, adding that many films from that era would likely be developed as streaming series rather than theatrical releases today.

The project also reunites Borte with Crowe after their successful collaboration on the 2020 thriller Unhinged.

According to the director, the pair had spent years searching for the right project before settling on an adaptation of Thomas Perry's novel Strip, which became The Get Out.

The film stars Crowe as an Albanian club owner whose attempt to leave behind a life of crime takes an unexpected turn, drawing him into a dangerous web of deception. The ensemble cast also includes Aaron Paul, Nina Dobrev, Luke Evans and Teresa Palmer.

Beyond its action sequences, The Get Out includes nods to classic action cinema. Borte has acknowledged slipping in a subtle homage to the 1991 cult classic Point Break.

With audiences continuing to embrace nostalgia-driven entertainment, The Get Out aims to recapture the straightforward, practical style of crime thrillers that dominated cinemas in the 1990s.

Whether it succeeds remains to be seen, but for fans of old-school action, Borte hopes the film offers a welcome return to that era.